Want to upgrade your summer with smart, travel-friendly tech? Whether you’re hitting the road, filming content or just trying to stay organized on the go, these gadgets are built to move with you. From a pocket-sized production studio to a self-following robot that hauls your gear, each one is designed to make your adventures smoother and a lot more fun.

1. A portable production crew.

Shooting content from your phone? You’ll want a gimbal — a stabilizing device that keeps your shots smooth and steady. And the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Vlog Combo [$208; store.dji.com] is the newest, best option for casual creators. You can hold it or use it as a tripod. It can automatically track subjects to keep them in the center of the action, improve their appearance with a magnetically attached diffused light, and connect to a wireless mic clip. A hidden extension rod moves the camera nearly 8.5 inches away to frame selfies easily.

2. A screen that spreads.

You can’t carry a 32-inch monitor on the road — but you can carry the Aura Displays Triple Boost 14-inch Pro [$649; us.aura-displays.com]. It has three 14-inch HD screens that plug into your laptop with a single USB-C cable, and are designed to surround your laptop on three sides — but it folds down to something you can fit in a backpack. It sits on the desk using a built-in stand, and if you’re presenting, you can pivot the top screen down so everyone can see. Your content will autorotate.

Related: Do You Get Overwhelmed While Traveling? These Tech Products Can Make It Stress-Free.

3. A casual bag to carry formalwear.

Summer is the season for weddings and long weekends, but that shouldn’t mean wrinkled formalwear and a stuffy carry-on. The 53-liter Away Garment Duffle [$275; awaytravel.com] opens up flat, like a garment bag, to carry a suit or dress. Zip the sides up and it forms a pyramid, leaving empty space you can fill with folded shirts, packing cubes, and toiletries. Dedicated pockets hold shoes up to size 15. Now you can sidestep carry-on restrictions — and when you arrive, just unfurl the 4-pound bag and hang it from a hook.

4. A tracker that’s easy to trace.

Never lose anything again. Just slap a Chipolo Pop [$29; chipolo.net] on your keys, bag, phone, or whatever else. The Pop is an upgraded tracking device: It pairs with your Android phone or iPhone, and whenever you want, it makes a loud ringing sound so that your stuff is easily findable (almost anywhere on Earth!). It can also work in reverse: Double-tap the tracker to make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent, as long as you’re within 300 feet. Lost your device and your tracker? Just ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to ring the Pop for you.

Related: Finding Your Power Hours: Maximize Productivity and Minimize Stress

5. The droid you’re looking for.

The Star Wars-themed Piaggio Fast Forward G1T4-M1N1 [$2,875; piaggiofastforward.com] will follow you around like a puppy — but it’s much more useful. It’s slightly larger than a 5-gallon bucket, and follows 3 feet behind you wherever you walk. Inside, there’s a 9-by-12-by-10-inch cubby that can hold your gear (up to 20 pounds). You can track its 7-hour runtime, and stream music to it, from the app. But mostly, you’ll just be the envy of nerds everywhere.

Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.