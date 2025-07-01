Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

Whether you’re heading abroad for work, leisure, or study, your visa is the first ticket to your journey.

To ensure your travel plans stay stress-free, VFS Global shares five simple yet essential tips to help you navigate the visa application process with confidence, ease, and safety.

From planning early to using convenient at-home services, here’s how to make your visa experience smooth from start to finish.

Plan ahead

The early bird gets the worm. Plan ahead and apply well in advance to avoid any inconveniences.

Most countries accept business visa applications up to 90 days before the date of travel.

Check the visa turnaround times

Each country has a different timeline for its visa processing, and these timelines are clearly mentioned on their websites, providing you the information required to apply for your visa well in advance.

During peak travel seasons like the year-end holidays, visa processing can take longer than anticipated.

Apply early to avoid any delays.

Book an appointment

Most visa application centres accept applications by prior appointment only. This ensures lower wait times and physical distancing at the application centres at the time of submission. Reach at least 15 minutes prior to the appointed time to avoid missing your slot.

For instance, appointments can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com free of charge. There are a few countries that require a customer to pay service fees online at the time of booking an appointment.

Beware of third-party entities who charge a separate fee for appointments.

Make a list, check it twice

A checklist of the documentation required for visa applications for each country served by centre is usually available. Ensure you carry all the requisite documentation to submit along with the duly filled application form to avoid any snags in your application.

Many countries require a valid passport six months beyond your return date. Check your passport’s validity while planning your travels.

Opt for convenience

From visa, biometric services at your doorstep and form filling assistance to return of passports via courier and end-to-end guidance through the visa application submission process, explore all possibilities offered by the centre.

Please note: Some of the services may not be offered in some countries, or for specific client governments. Opting for these services does not influence the outcome of your visa application; this is at the sole discretion of the embassy/consulate.



