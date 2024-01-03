Welcoming The Year With Some Writing Inspiration

A brand new year is upon us, and it’s time to start thinking about 2024’s writing to-do list. So, we’ve rounded up a few of the top eLearning topics you may want to consider for your eLI guest post. From empowering your remote teams to embarking on lifelong learning journeys, you’re bound to find something that ignites your creative L&D spark.

Top 5 eLearning Topics To Cover In 2024

1. Emerging EdTech Trends

Which emerging technologies should we be on the lookout for this year? Are there innovative or unexpected ways educators and Instructional Designers can leverage tech that’s already at the forefront, like Artificial intelligence and Virtual Reality? We’d love to read about your thoughts regarding EdTech trends that might just take the world by storm in 2024.

2. Lifelong Learning Tips

A constant thirst for knowledge is often the key to success. How can we incorporate learning into our everyday lives and identify areas for improvement? What are some of the most common roadblocks people encounter when trying to get in their regular dose of self-guided eLearning?

3. Essential Skills For L&D Pros

What are the must-have skills for L&D professionals, and how can they disclose gaps on their own? Are there any overlooked or underutilized competencies that organizations should know about? You can also share a few tips to help L&D pros hone their talents, such as signing up for courses or joining social media groups.

4. Workplace Transparency

Organizations should be fully transparent with their employees and stakeholders, but leaders must first be aware of the advantages and disadvantages. How can organizations keep their workforce in the know without overloading them with information or violating personal privacy?

5. Fostering Resilience In Remote Work Environments

Feeling disconnected or isolated is just one of the challenges remote workers face today. How can companies foster resilience through training and ongoing support? What training resources can they offer their teams to instill self-confidence and help them overcome any work-related obstacle?

Wrapping Up

