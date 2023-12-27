With all the talk of how generative AI is going to change the world, it’s worth looking back on how AI’s already enabled leaps and bounds.

NVIDIA helped automate airport operations, vehicle manufacturing, industrial inspections and more with AI to create smarter spaces in 2023.

Airport AI Takes Off

Toronto Pearson International Airport in June deployed the Zensors AI platform, which uses security cameras to generate spatial data to help optimize operations. Zensors is a member of NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program for improving operations with visual data and AI, and NVIDIA Inception, a free program that nurtures cutting-edge startups.

The Zensors platform uses anonymized data to count travelers in lines, identify congested areas and predict passenger wait times — and it can send alerts to help speed operations. Other startups have landed in this space to reduce flight delays.

“Zensors is making visual AI easy for all to use,” said Anuraag Jain, the company’s cofounder and head of product and technology.

Inspect Your Gadget

Taiwanese manufacturers like Foxconn Industrial Internet, Pegatron, Quanta and Wistron are embracing NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories to enable automated optical inspections.

Pegatron makes motherboards, smartphones, laptops, game consoles and much more. It uses Metropolis for Factories to support its printed circuit board factories, achieving 99.8% accuracy on its automated optical inspection systems.

How’s that for a smarter workspace.

PepsiCo’s AI Pop

Beverage giant PepsiCo has deployed vision AI from KoiReader Technologies, an NVIDIA Metropolis partner, for efficiency gains in reading warehouse labels.

The startup’s technology is being tapped to train and run the deep learning models behind PepsiCo’s AI label and barcode scanning system.

“If you find the right lever, you could dramatically improve our throughput,” said Greg Bellon, senior director of digital supply chain at PepsiCo.

Driving Digital Production

With NVIDIA Omniverse — a collaborative platform for developing Universal Scene Description applications to design, plan and operate manufacturing and assembly facilities — Mercedes-Benz is using digital twins for production.

Harnessing Omniverse, Mercedes-Benz can interact directly with its suppliers, reducing coordination processes by 50%.

“Using NVIDIA Omniverse and AI, Mercedes-Benz is building a connected, digital-first approach to optimize its manufacturing processes, ultimately reducing construction time and production costs,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA.

Juicing AI for Batteries

Smart spaces often begin in the virtual world.

Siemens showcased an immersive digital model for a look into future FREYR Battery factories, powered by Omniverse.

The industrial giant demoed a blueprint for how teams can harness comprehensive digital twins virtually using models of existing and future plants. The technologies aim to help FREYR meet surging demand for high-density, cost-effective battery cells.

That’s AI to get charged up about.

Learn about building smart spaces with NVIDIA Metropolis. Learn about connecting and developing OpenUSD applications with NVIDIA Omniverse.