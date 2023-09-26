This Middle Eastern-inspired dish is a great way to use cauliflower when it’s in season. Roast the whole veg and serve with a spiced chickpea sauce made with onion, tomatoes and harissa.

Discover more Middle Eastern recipes.

Make this delicious harissa cauliflower pilaf for an easy weeknight main suitable for vegans. Spice your rice with saffron and bay-infused stock, and then scatter through a combination of fruits, nuts and all the chopped up parts of your cauliflower. Garnish with pomegranate seeds for a burst of sweetness.

Discover more versatile pilaf recipes.

Save time and energy by cooking this British classic in the microwave. It’s a great side dish to a Sunday roast but rich and filling enough to work as a stand-alone main. Adding the cauliflower stalk and leaves adds different textures to the dish, making it more interesting. Complement the cheesiness with a crunchy chopped salad.

Read our helpful guide to energy-efficient cooking.

Jazz up cauliflower cheese with purple sprouting broccoli, spinach and a cheddar and chive sauce. Be sure to use the cauliflower leaves, too, for extra flavour. And if you don’t want to waste a thing, all of your purple sprouting broccoli is also edible.

Discover more purple sprouting broccoli recipes, from salads and sides to hearty pasta bakes.

This simple vegan curry is a great midweek meal that can be on the table in an hour. It’s vegan and gluten-free so that everyone can enjoy it. Serve it as part of a large vegetarian spread with complementary curries like saag aloo, potato curry, chana masala and plenty of naans and parathas for dipping.

Enjoyed this? Check out more ideas for how to reduce your waste…

How to use up leftovers

How to reduce food waste

5 nights of waste-free family meals

Leftover recipes

Christmas leftovers recipes

Leftover bread recipes