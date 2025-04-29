Tending to your own lawn or garden is a rewarding way to bring some of nature’s beauty into your own backyard — but the impact of a healthy garden can go far beyond growing a few flowers, fruits or vegetables for yourself to enjoy.

Your garden, no matter how big or small, is a part of the wider ecosystem of your community. The choices you make as a gardener can help plants and soil thrive, create healthy habitat for wildlife, save resources, and more.

And when we urge our friends and neighbors to do the same, together we can have an enormous impact on the health of our environment.

Here are 5 ways you can improve your garden to be a good neighbor to pollinators and help your local ecosystem thrive:

1. Go pesticide free

One great way to support bees, birds and other neighborhood wildlife is to eliminate the use of pesticides in your garden. You may spray a pesticide to target a particular pest – but once the chemicals are in your garden, they can harm beneficial species too.

If you cut pesticides out of your garden, nature can often help do the pest control for you! Avoiding toxic chemicals means the predators of common pest species can thrive, keeping the pest population under control.

2. Plant native plants

The best plants to choose for your garden are those native to your region.

Choosing native plants can help make your job as a gardener easier! Plants native to your area are primed to thrive under your local growing conditions. They’re unlikely to need lots of excess watering since your local habitat can provide much of what they need, reducing your water use.

Native plants support native wildlife, too. Many species of pollinators are specialists that have relationships with very specific types of flowers. When you plant a mix of native plants that bloom at different times, at different heights, and in different colors, you can provide food and shelter to native pollinating species all growing season long.

The USDA provides a search tool that can help you discover the names of plant species native to your state or county.