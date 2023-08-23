50 Cent may be tearing it up on stages across the country right now, but watching Drake get showered with bras on his own tour has left the G-Unit mogul feeling a little envious.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (August 22), Fif plays the role of a diva and loudly admits he’s jealous of the celebrity treatment that Drizzy has been enjoying on his It’s All a Blur Tour.

The playful clip shows the Queens, New York native backstage during a stop on his Final Lap Tour, which kicked off around the same time as the 6 God’s North American trek last month, and demanding fans and venue staff “treat me like I’m Drake.”

“Somebody help me with my feet please,” a disgruntled 50 Cent calls out to the hallway, which is bustling with people. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthafuckin’ Drake like this.

“Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Shit just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

50 then approaches a man and asks him: “What do you do?,” to which he replies: “I sort out the setlist.”

“This is your fault,” the “In Da Club” hitmaker vents, still in character. “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

In his caption, Fif wrote: “It’s too many [ninja]’s on this tour shit, treat me like I’m DRAKE. [shrug emoji] I want to see tetas too.”

50 Cent’s backstage outburst references the bevy of bras that Drake has been bombarded with throughout his co-headlining tour with 21 Savage.

It all started when multiple large bras were thrown on stage during his opening night in Chicago on July 5, piquing the Toronto native’s attention.

“Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here,” he said in a viral video while inspecting one of the undergarments. “Damn, shit. Some knocks — whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty.”

The most notable bra-throwing moment, however, came during Drake’s show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 21, where he told the arena to “locate this woman immediately” after a size 36G brassiere was tossed on stage.

The viral moment led to the woman in question, 21-year-old Veronica Correia, landing a modelling gig with Playboy and exchanging DMs with Drake himself.

“He slid up on an [Instagram] Story and laughed at one, simply sent a laughing face. And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say,” she revealed during an appearance on the Club Ambition podcast.

“So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day. Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show, and then I told him I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked if he liked coffee and how he likes it.”

She continued: “So then he responded back that he likes it iced and sweet. I was like, ‘Ok, that’s really broad. I’m trying to make a coffee for you’ … Then he was laughing at all of my messages. So I said, ‘Oh, do you think I’m funny?’ And he said, ‘I think you’re really sought-after right now.’”

Despite his envy of Drake’s tour treatment, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour has been no slouch. Earlier this month, he was showered with praise by his tourmate Busta Rhymes for his astronomical ticket sales.

“840,000 in one week, worldwide,” Busta said while hanging backstage with 50 and others. “840,000 tickets sold, in one week. 840,000 in one week. 840,000 tickets. In one week. N-gga sold 675,000 tickets before the first show. In four days. 840,000 in one week.”

Flattered by Busta’s lofty praise, Fif simply replied: “That’s cause’ I been outta the country.”

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the Final Lap Tour heads to Houston, Texas on Thursday (August 24) before making its way across the South West and West Coast.

Its North American leg wraps up on September 22 in Toronto, and will be followed by a run of dates in Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand.