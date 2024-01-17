50 Cent appears to have u-turned on his trolling ways and has apologized to people he has offended.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (January 16), 50 teased turning over a new leaf by writing: “Hey if I have offended you in anyway, I like to apologize. We can get more done together, why we work against each other.”

50 is renowned for taunting enemies such as Diddy and Rick Ross, and it remains to be seen if his post is sarcastic given he mocked the Bad Boy boss just yesterday for choosing not to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Diddy has been 50’s main target of late, particularly since the media mogul was accused of sexual assault by ex-girlfriend Cassie and three other women. He has vehemently denied all claims of sexual assault.

Before allegations were made about Diddy and his alleged sex parties, 50 said: “That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties. Uh-uh. N-gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ about?”

He added: “Look, if you into that, you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherfuckin’ kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when shit like that is going on.”

50 also dragged old foe Rick Ross into the Diddy controversy last month by bringing up old Rozay lyrics that were accused of condoning date rape.

In an Instagram post which he captioned: “WTF at some point you gotta just do the right thing,” 50 posted a screenshot of some of Ross’ lyrics from the 2013 song “U.O.E.N.O.” where he rapped: “Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

related news 50 Cent Suggests He’s Giving Up Sex In 2024: ‘I Don’t Have Time To Be Distracted’ January 9, 2024

In addition to the sexual assault allegations, 50 Cent has also been relentlessly targeting Diddy over the upcoming trial of Duane “Keefe D” Davis , who has been charged with the 1996 murder of 2Pac.

Following Keefe D’s arrest in September, 50 has made several posts referencing speculation that Puff helped orchestrate ‘Pac’s killing, with one saying: “Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

Diddy has long denied involvement in the crime.