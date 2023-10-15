50 Cent has been left baffled by the recent revelations that Jada Pinkett Smith has made regarding her past.

Fif took to Instagram on Saturday (October 15) and reposted a photo of the Hollywood actress with the words, “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”

Clearly disturbed by the latest detail about Jada’s life, 50 Cent expressed his frustration in his caption and even made a sarcastic plea for Will Smith to be let go from his partnership with her.

“Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! [looking eyes emoji],” he said. “WTF is going to on.”

This is not the first time the outspoken Hip Hop figure has called out Jada Pinkett Smith.

Back in 2021, the G-Unit honcho aired out the Jason’s Lyric star following an episode of Red Table Talk in which Pinkett revealed intimate details about her sex life with Will Smith.

“Why she keep doing shit like this? it makes the relationship appear weak. first an entanglement now this, come on! WTF,” he said at the time.

50 Cent isn’t the only one griping about Jada Pinkett Smith these days.

Stephen A. Smith recently took a break from his sports takes to call Jada out over what he deems “emasculating” behaviors towards Will Smith during a segment of his self-titled podcast.

“You want to mess with some dude that’s your son’s friend?” he began. “As trifling as that may seem in people’s eyes, that’s your damn business. You want to break up with your husband and all of this stuff? That’s your damn business.”

He continued: “But this public emasculation needs to stop. Jada, all you’re doing is elevating the level of vitriol coming your way. Because it don’t matter what you say. There’s nothing you can say to a man to justify what you have done to Will Smith. Every time I see Jada Pinkett Smith talk about Will Smith, I cringe. We kings. We ain’t here like to be treated like that.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has shocked the world with the multitude of revelations that she’s made during the press tour in advance of her upcoming memoir Worthy.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb of the TODAY show, Jada revealed that she couldn’t understand why the Fresh Prince called her his “wife” when they hadn’t referred to one another in that way in quite a while. That tidbit came after she recently revealed they’ve actually been separated for seven years.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth”?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

She also clarified the eye roll that many saw before Smith marched up onstage and slapped Chris Rock wasn’t her being offended by the joke he’d made.

“I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” she said.