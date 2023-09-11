50 Cent doesn’t shy away from ruffling feathers and he celebrated the 16th anniversary of Curtis in a unique fashion.

The G-Unit boss took to Instagram on Monday (September 11) reflecting on the arrival of his 2007 album and posted a series of risqué photos from a shoot with ex-girlfriend Ciara.

“I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much shit going on in the street. I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I’m scared. so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL,” he wrote.

50 Cent connected with Ciara for 2006’s “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone,” which peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The pair then began dating in 2007 before going their separate ways in the 2010 split.

Find the pics below.

Some fans ignored the album anniversary altogether and went right to addressing the racy photos with Ciara, which found her sexually reaching down his pants and others with 50 gripping her bare rear-end.

“Yo, that’s someone’s wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol,” one person wrote while another said, “Damn not Ciara Wilson already took an L last night.”

One more took a shot at Ciara’s current husband and the Denver Broncos quarterback: “I’m sure Russell Wilson punching air if he seeing this post.”

It was a rough Sunday (September 10) for Wilson, whose Broncos got off to an 0-1 start following an opening day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home to kick off the NFL season.

Although, Wilson and Ciara are expecting their third child together next year as CiCi showed off her baby bump for the first time last month.

As for 50’s Curtis album, he famously went head-to-head in a Hip Hop heavyweight sales battle with Kanye West in 2007. Yeezy’s Graduation album got the upper hand and decisively defeated 50 with 957,000 first-week sales to earn the top spot while Curtis only compiled 691,000.

“At the time, I had a stronger feel for the streets [than Kanye], prior to that competition and trying to compete with each other,” 50 told XXL in 2012. “That was just to build energy because Kanye [and I]…we didn’t have no beef at all. You can’t stand that close to someone and take pictures for the cover of Rolling Stone with having beef.”

“That was something that we created,” added the Queens icon. “Obviously, it riled the fans up in every way and the results are always bigger sales than usual. Both of the numbers were bigger than what they would have been.”