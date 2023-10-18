50 Cent has always been quick to show love to Eminem and he’s now giving Slim Shady his flowers as the Detroit icon celebrates another birthday.

On Tuesday (October 17), Eminem turned 51 and his “Crack A Bottle” collaborator wished the “living legend” a happy birthday with a series of throwback photos from their decorated careers on social media.

“Happy Birthday to the living legend @Eminem love you to death man, God bless wishing you many more,” Fif wrote.

The G-Unit mogul wasn’t the only Hip Hop peer to celebrate Eminem as Royce Da 5’9″, DJ Premier, Joyner Lucas and more chimed in with tribute posts.

Lucas revealed Em was the one rapper he always wanted a stamp of approval from and they ended up joining forces on Kamikaze‘s “Lucky You” in 2018.

“He was the 1 rapper that I wanted approval from,” JL wrote. “Maybe it’s because musically he birthed my style and from age 13 this dude was like a god to me. Marshall Happy birthday and thank you for your contributions to both the game AND my life.”

Eminem returned the favor and thanked all the fans and friends for the love. “Thanks 2 everyone for all of the bday wishes!!! suck it,” he wrote with an accompanying photo featuring him rocking a birthday hat.

Happy Birthday to the living legend @Eminem love you to death man, God bless wishing you many more. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroipic.twitter.com/8VNM6jxIg1 — 50cent (@50cent) October 17, 2023

He was the 1 rapper that I wanted approval from. Maybe it’s because musically he birthed my style and from age 13 this dude was like a god to me. Marshall Happy birthday and thank you for your contributions to both the game AND my life. ❤️ 🎈🥂 @Eminempic.twitter.com/QShfITidwe — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) October 17, 2023

thanks 2 everyone for all of the bday wishes!!! suck it!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BgRj4ucme8 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 17, 2023

Prior to ringing in his 51st b-day, Eminem was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter, Hailie, while rooting on the Detroit Lions earlier this month.

Em was a good luck charm as he attended the Lions’ 42-24 romp of the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. He was shown on the jumbotron with “Lose Yourself” blaring through the stadium speakers.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another score in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

“Detroit strong!!! [muscle emojis] [lion emojis],” Em wrote in his caption. “Let’s fuckin gooooo!!!!”

The Lions are currently sitting pretty atop the NFC North with a record of 5-1 and have a date with the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland on Sunday (October 22).

related news Eminem Soundtracks ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Multiplayer Trailer October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been left baffled by the recent revelations that Jada Pinkett Smith has made regarding her past.

Fif took to Instagram on Saturday (October 15) and reposted a photo of the Hollywood actor with the words: “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”

Clearly disturbed by the latest detail about Jada’s life, 50 Cent expressed his frustration in his caption and even made a sarcastic plea for Will Smith to be let go from his partnership with her.

“Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! [looking eyes emoji],” he said. “WTF is going to on.”