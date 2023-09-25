50 Cent has let out a very public sigh of relief as the Writers Guild of America reached an agreement with major studios and streaming platforms to end their strike.

On Sunday (September 25), the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers worked out a tentative three-year contract to end the 146-day strike that had the entertainment business at a standstill.

Soon after the news broke, Fif took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article announcing the truce that read: “Writers Guild Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios and Streamers, Union Says.”

He captioned the post: “I’m glad this shit is over, check EXPENDABLES 4 in theaters now! and catch FORCE season 2 the best shit onTv right now [bomb emoji] BOOM[smoke emoji]GLG [stoplight emoji] GreenLightGang back in action #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

After five days of negotiations, the WGA’s negotiating committee sent out an email to its members that read: “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

For clarity, it added: “To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then.”

“Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the message also said about the Minimum Basic Agreement. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

As for 50 Cent, his Power Book III: Raising Kanan series has locked in a premiere date for its third season on STARZ. The premium TV network revealed in late August that the next season of the show will debut on the heels of Power Book IV: Force on December 1.

Season two of Raising Kanan closed in October 2022 and will embark on a new chapter for fans before the year’s out. It will feature Kanan (Mekai Curtis) battling the duality of making the decisions in life that will control his path but also assert his role in the family business and not let his relatives down.

“They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all,” STARZ wrote in a synopsis. “There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”