50 Cent has a history of dragging Diddy‘s name through the mud, but his latest attack is perhaps his most explosive yet as he has accused the Bad Boy boss of orchestrating 2Pac‘s murder.

In an Instagram post on Monday (October 9), the G-Unit mogul claimed that the late rap legend’s killing was ordered by Puff, who he advised to “lawyer up.”

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” he wrote, referencing Diddy’s R&B moniker. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

50’s post included a photo of 2Pac and Suge Knight sat in the black BMW sedan the night of the deadly drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996.

‘Pac was shot multiple times and died from his injuries less than a week later, while Suge was non-fatally wounded in the head.

Diddy has yet to respond.

It’s unclear what prompted 50 Cent’s post, but speculation has long circulated that Diddy was somehow involved in 2Pac’s murder. He has never been arrested or charged in connection with the crime, though, and has vehemently denied the allegations.

The rumors largely rest on comments made during a 2008 police confession by Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged with ‘Pac’s long-unsolved murder last month.

The 60-year-old former South Side Compton Crip told detectives that he and Puff had discussed a $1 million deal to kill both 2Pac and Suge Knight, who were feuding with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records at the time.

Davis claimed that the Harlem-bred mogul told him during a meeting at Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles that he wanted to “get ride of them dudes.”

After ‘Pac’s death, however, Keefe D said that the South Side Compton Crips never received the alleged $500,000 payment from the record executive.

Authorities, it should be noted, believe that the rapper’s murder was “retribution” for Keefe D’s nephew and fellow gang member Orlando Anderson, who was attacked by 2Pac and his entourage inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas hours before.

Keefe D admitted during his police confession that Anderson, who had allegedly stolen the chain of a Death Row affiliate months earlier, was the gunman and that he had handed his nephew the murder weapon. Anderson was killed himself in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.

50 Cent’s post comes shortly after former Bad Boy artist Ma$e alluded to Diddy’s rumored involvement in 2Pac’s murder on his sports talk show It Is What It Is.

While discussing Keefe D’s arrest with his co-host Cam’ron and special guest, comedian Bubba Dub, the Harlem World rapper played dumb while sarcastically asking: “Wait, where do I know that name from? That name sounds familiar.”

He later changed his tone and said: “I pray 2Pac gets justice whoever is involved. I don’t even mean that in no joking way,” further hinting at the elephant in the room.

Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective with intimate knowledge of the 2Pac murder case, also recently addressed the speculation, saying he believes that Diddy isn’t a killer and that the chances of him being charged over ‘Pac’s death are slim.

“They’re going to need very credible substantiating witnesses,” he told Rolling Stone. “They would have to say, ‘I was there when I heard him make the solicitation,’ or ‘I was there when the money got paid, and it was very clear that that money was designated for this purpose,’ or ‘I delivered the money.’ Whether those people exist or not, I don’t know.

“I’ve always given a caveat to the whole ‘Puffy’ Combs connection… Puffy’s not built like Suge Knight, and I don’t think Puffy was truly intentionally trying to get either 2Pac or Suge killed. I don’t like Puffy. I don’t think he’s a murderer.”