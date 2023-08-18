50 Cent and Busta Rhymes appear to be having fun touring together, as a recent clip of them joking around backstage goes to show.

The New York rap legends performed at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday (August 16) as part of 50’s Final Lap Tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin.’

With DaBaby also in the dressing room, 50 Cent clowned Busta Rhymes over the massive chain around his neck, claiming his friends aren’t being truthful with him about the size of his jewelry.

“Tell him the chain too big!” 50 said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “Tell that n-gga his chain too big! He got no friends, they not telling him!”

50 Cent isn’t the only one surprised by the size of Busta Rhymes’ chain. Jim Jones linked up with the Flipmode Squad frontman in Las Vegas in May and expressed his shock after seeing it in person.

“That [chain] is fucking retarded,” the Dipset rapper said. “That shit look bigger in the daytime, ya heard? That shit look like it’s growing.”

Busta Rhymes has served as one of the opening acts on 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour, which kicked off in July.

In a recent video posted online, Busta showered 50 with praise during their stop in Toronto as a number of people — including producer Boi-1da — looked on backstage.

“840,000 in one week, worldwide,” he said. “840,000 tickets sold, in one week. 840,000 in one week. 840,000 tickets. In one week. N-gga sold 675,000 tickets before the first show. In four days. 840,000 in one week.”

Flattered by Busta Rhymes’ praise, 50 simply replied: “That’s cause’ I been outta the country.”

related news 50 Cent Brings Out Fat Joe At Brooklyn Tour Stop August 11, 2023

It’s perhaps no surprise fans have been snapping up tickets as the G-Unit mogul has suggested that the Final Lap Tour might be his last.

“Because ticket sales are doing so well they’re adding new markets so the UK, North America and possibly Australia will be in there,” he said earlier this year. “I gotta get to Africa. I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour.

“I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring…I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

The North American leg is set to run until September 22, before heading over to Europe between September 28 and November 21. 50 Cent will then close out the massive international trek with shows in India, Australia and New Zealand.