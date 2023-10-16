50 Cent is not done taking shots at Diddy over his alleged relationship with Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the former Crip leader arrested for 2Pac‘s murder.

On Sunday (October 15), Fif took to Instagram to continue his series of digs at the Bad Boy head honcho. 50 posted an excerpt of a Keefe D interview with The Art of Dialogue, where Keefe criticizes Diddy for ruining his life, and laments that he never got any money from the rapper.

50 captioned the post: “LMAO. Brother Love, show some love. Damn should have just sent this fool a few dollars.”

See the post below.

In the full Art of Dialogue excerpt, it becomes clear that Keefe is upset that Diddy, in his telling, paid off other Los Angeles street gang figures, but not him.

“One of my homies from [Rollin’] 30s [Crips], I heard every quarter he gets clothes, all this shit,” said Keefe, speaking of Diddy’s alleged largesse. “Then you gave this other dude a brand-new Benzo, a Maybach; another n-gga, a piece of the record company. Goddamn, homie! I was on top of the world until I met your motherfuckin’ ass.”

Keefe D has long claimed that Diddy was involved in 2Pac’s 1996 murder. In his book Compton Street Legend, Keefe says that Diddy directly ordered the killing, telling him: “I have a couple of problems I need to be handled. Big CEO [Suge Knight] and ‘Pac.”

In an interview with VladTV, Keefe even said that FBI agents told him they’d heard Diddy had paid $1 million as a reward for the killing — money that, in Keefe’s telling, was intended for him but was stolen by another music industry figure with a murky relationship to the Bad Boy/Death Row beef, Eric “Von Zip” Martin.

All of this history forms the background for 50 Cent’s continued trolling of Diddy following Keefe’s arrest in late September. The G-Unit general has previously taken aim at Diddy both on social media and at concerts.

In an Instagram post earlier in October, 50 advised Puff to “lawyer up” in light of Keefe’s arrest. “Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” he wrote, referencing Diddy’s R&B moniker. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

50’s post included a photo of 2Pac and Suge Knight sat in the black BMW sedan the night of the deadly drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996.

In a video that surfaced the same day, 50 could be seen onstage trolling Diddy during a European stop on his Final Lap Tour.

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” he began. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda shit. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the shit I been saying.”

He continued: “It’s some crazy shit on my mind. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.”

Diddy has consistently denied the allegations that he had anything to do with ‘Pac’s killing. In 2016, he addressed the issue on The Breakfast Club.

“We don’t talk about things that are nonsense,” Diddy told the program’s co-host Charlamagne Tha God. “We don’t even entertain nonsense, my brother.”

Five years prior, he emailed L.A. Weekly a statement saying that Keefe’s allegations were “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.”