50 Cent has publicly ridiculed his long-running rival Ja Rule once again, this time clowning him over a theatrical performance where he pretended to be Jesus Christ.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (September 7), the G-Unit mogul shared a video on Instagram of the Murder Inc. hitmaker tied to a wooden column — a reference to the Flagellation of Christ — while he performs his biblical 2000 song “One of Us.”

The clip, which was filmed at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in Miami on Wednesday night (September 6), also shows Rule surrounded by singers dressed in white church robes, with a projector screen depicting a sunset behind them on stage.

“Look at this shit head, is he supposed to be Jesus [grinnig face emoji],” 50 sneered in his caption. “WTF you can’t make this shit up. LOL so stupid!”

Fif wasn’t the only one who found the footage amusing as his loyal comrades Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda shared their emoji-filled laughter in the comments sections.

“This beef been going on for years. Fif so petty it’s so funny,” another person wrote.

Ja Rule himself, however, has yet to respond.

50 Cent and Ja Rule’s bitter feud dates back to 1999 when Ja was allegedly robbed by one of 50’s associates. Things reached fever pitch in the early 2000s when the pair traded vicious diss tracks like “Wanksta” and “Loose Change” — not to mention actual blows.

Yet evidently 50 still enjoys taking shots at his fellow Queens, New York native whenever the opportunity presents itself. Earlier this summer, the Power executive used another of Ja Rule’s “stupid” onstage stunts as ammo, clowning him for being wheeled out on a stretcher at Nelly’s Hot In Herre Festival in Toronto.

The sound of a thumping heartbeat could be heard through the speakers before Ja, who was lying on his back, suddenly sprang to life and leapt off the stretcher as he dove into his 2001 hit “Livin’ It Up.”

“Lol WTF [crying face emoji] I ain’t gotta say shit stupid [ninja]’s SMH [facepalm emoji],” 50 wrote in a scathing Instagram post while sharing the video on his page.

Ja Rule didn’t take the jab lying down, though, and fired back by calling Fif “an obsessed side bitch.” He also told him to “do me a favor and TAKE MY DICK OUT YOUR MOUTH!!! Pause.”

Despite the seemingly endless war of words between the two, Ja Rule made a surprising revelation about his relationship with 50 Cent in April, claiming that things aren’t as hostile as people are led to believe.

“If 50 Cent was to walk in here right now, what do you think would happen?” he asked during an interview with The Shade Room. “Well, nothing, obviously,” the interviewer replied.

“Exactly!” he shouted in response. “That’s what the fuck I’m saying. We don’t have an issue. We don’t have a problem.”