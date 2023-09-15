50 Cent has detailed a gym exchange that saw him apologize to a woman for mixing up Michael Jackson and Drake.

On Thursday (September 14), the G-Unit mogul took to Twitter rocking a t-shirt from Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour and opened up about not knowing how the piece was actually inspired by Michael Jackson’s tour merch.

Fif must have been working out to keep in shape for his Final Lap Tour when he was approached by a woman about being a Michael Jackson fan.

50 was taken aback by the accusation due to rocking a black Drake shirt and didn’t see how they could be aligned.

The 48-year-old got to researching the history of the motif on the tee which was actually very similar to the image used by the King of Pop — as MJ used his own eyes — for merchandise on his 1992-1993 Dangerous World Tour, which has a resale value of around $200.

“I’m in the gym working out and this girl says you like Michael Jackson? I said this a Drake shirt fool, then I googled and this popped up WTF I had to apologize,” 50 wrote with the accompanying photos for reference.

While Drizzy hasn’t been shy to showcase his love for Michael Jackson, there’s more overlap than one might think between Drake and the King of Pop, having sampled unreleased MJ vocals for Scorpion‘s “Don’t Matter to Me” in 2018.

In other related news, 50 Cent has voiced how jealous he was for having Drake showered with bras thrown on stage and Fif got his wish during a stop north of the border in Calgary earlier this week.

He had a lacy black and red bra tossed at him from a fan in the crowd while performing “21 Questions.”

A beaming 50 reacted by picking it up, jokingly holding it against his chest and stuffing it in the back pocket of his pants.

In the original Instagram clip from August, 50 Cent walked around backstage asking people to “help him with his feet” while claiming Drake gets better treatment than him.

“Somebody help me with my feet please,” he said. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthafuckin’ Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get?”