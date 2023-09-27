50 Cent may be a season actor, but he isn’t immune to causing accidents on set — such as unintentionally harming a stuntman while filming The Expendables 4.

While speaking to Pop Culture, the film’s stunt coordinator Alan Ng revealed that the G-Unit boss accidentally dislocated a stunt performer’s finger during a scene gone wrong.

“50 Cent is very powerful and strong so that made it very easy to work with him,” Ng said. “[He’s] very powerful and strong, so he’s like a tank.

“He was actually so strong that in one of the scenes, he was supposed to barge into a stunt performer and his strength resulted in the guy going flying and dislocat[ing] his finger. The guy and his finger are ok now, of course.”

The Expendables 4 was released on September 22 and marks 50 Cent’s first appearance in the action-packed franchise. The Queens, New York native plays Easy Day, a new member of the Expendables.

In addition to recurring stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, the latest installment features a host of other new faces including Megan Fox, Andy Garcia and Thai martial artist Tony Jaa.

50 hasn’t been all smiles throughout the movie’s rollout, though. In August, he took to Instagram to air his grievances with one of the film’s promotional posters, complaining that his head looked like it had been Photoshopped onto his armored-up body.

“WTF did we run out of money?” he vented while sharing the poster in question. “Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great.”

In other news, 50 Cent is currently in the midst of his sprawling Final Lap Tour, which kicked off in July in Salt Lake City, Utah. He recently wrapped up the North American leg, and is now gearing up for a run of shows in Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand.