50 Cent has taken shots at Lloyd Banks and Young Buck while on the road for his Final Lap Tour.

In a video recap of his recent show in New Jersey posted to Instagram on Thursday (September 21), 50 dissed his former G-Unit soldiers by jabbing their careers.

“They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” he joked while backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

Fif then targeted Young Buck by saying: “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” referencing the Tennessee native’s debut album.

50 Cent has been vocal about his grievances with his former G-Unit signees for years. In his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, the Power mogul said he felt like he could have done a better job at teaching Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo “how to evolve and change their habits,” claiming they had “unfulfilled potential.”

“While I was out hustling, Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there,” he wrote. “Banks wanted things to come to him, as opposed to going out and getting them for himself.

“That’s not me trying to assassinate his character — the guy has ‘Lazy Lloyd’ tattooed on his arm. He literally wears his laziness on his sleeve.”

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in August 2022, he shut down a potential G-Unit reunion, saying he was “done carrying them”.

Lloyd Banks responded to 50’s “lazy” comments on his The Course of the Inevitable song “Stranger Things,” which dropped in 2021.

“When you’re fucked up, behavior turns irregular quick, sometimes the pressure overwhelms when you’re the head of the clique/ But don’t get ahead of yourself, I ain’t bending for shit/ Nobody sees your vision until you’re successful,” he rapped.

related news 50 Cent Roasts Busta Rhymes Over ‘Dirty’ Onstage Antics September 19, 2023

“Your favorite’s nowhere near me when I’m dedicated/ Always humble, usually disciplined and never hated/ Call me quiet, call me lazy, talent never faded/ It’s frustrating when your grindin’ ain’t appreciated/ Should have been dead in my twenties, shit, at least I made it/ Guess I gotta prove myself again, increase your payment.”

Banks, who officially departed G-Unit Records in 2018, further opened up about his relationship with 50 Cent during an interview with GQ last year.

“It’s the same. We’re brothers,” he said. “We came into this together — we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean? The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t.”

He continued: “But I can’t sit and cry about spilled milk. I’ve gotta go out there and make it happen. We did something special that will never be done again. Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else. That’s where I’m at with [50 Cent and Tony Yayo]: We’re brothers and it’s always going to be that way.”

Tony Yayo, on the other hand, has remained a loyal comrade to 50 Cent and serves as a supporting act on the Final Lap Tour alongside Busta Rhymes, Jeremih and Uncle Murda.