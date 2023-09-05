50 Cent has said it before and he will say it again — he thinks Chris Brown is this generation’s Michael Jackson.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (September 4), Fif shared a painting of MJ bestowing a crown on Chris, calling the latter the “best shit we got” in his caption.

“I like this, I want a painting like this in black and white,” 50 Cent wrote. “@chrisbrownofficial is really the best shit we got out here, but nobody will say it so I gotta say it.”

You can view the post below:

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has made Chris Brown and Michael Jackson comparisons. Back in 2019, the Power mogul recycled a social media post proclaiming: “@ChrisBrown has now sold 69.5M singles in the US, making him the 7th best selling singles artist of all time. He has now totaled 100M RIAA certified units.”

He added in the caption: “CB better then MJ to me now. I can’t believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty. what the fuck man.”

50 has his own ties to Michael Jackson as well – as recently seen in a Chris Tucker joke about MJ bumping his 2003 hit “In Da Club.”

Last month, the G-Unit rapper took to Instagram to share the clip, which hears Tucker share some of Michael Jackson’s listening habits.

“He liked rap. He liked that 50 Cent song ‘In Da Club,’” the comedian began the segment. “He liked the beat. So he’d be jamming to the beat. We’d be riding in the car and Michael would just be jamming to the beat. it’s cool until you start saying the words. That’s when it sound crazy [imitating Michael rapping 50].”

He continued: “[I’d be like] ‘Michael, Michael, no! Don’t sing the words. Please.’ [He’d say] ‘I love that song, Chris! I love that beat. I love it, Chris. That is a cold-blooded beat. Of course I wouldn’t go in the club with a bottle full of ‘bub, Chris. I wouldn’t do that! But I love that song!’ [I’d say] ‘It doesn’t sound right, Mike,’ [and he’d say] ‘I know but I love it!’”

In the caption, 50 added: “Yo chris is crazy [face palm emoji] who didn’t like that one [shrug emoji] LOL.”