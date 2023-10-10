50 Cent isn’t backing down from his claims that Diddy hired the fatal hit on 2Pac.

The G-Unit general made a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday (October 9), alleging that Puff was responsible for Pac’s death – even advising him to “lawyer up” in the wake of Keefe D’s arrest for the murder. Now in a clip that surfaced later on Monday, 50 reiterated his claim to the crowd at a recent show.

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” he began. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda shit. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the shit I been saying.”

He continued: “It’s some crazy shit on my mind. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.” You can view the clip below.

50 Cent says he doesn’t like Diddy cause he got 2Pac killed 👀 pic.twitter.com/F5mRFnr91W — Diverse Mentality (@DverseMentality) October 10, 2023

It’s unclear if the clip is new or from the same recent show where 50 Cent explained to his laughing audience why he doesn’t go to “Puffy parties.”

“Nuh uh,” he said from the stage. “That n-gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ ’bout? I mean, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. I’m just saying this ain’t my motherfuckin’ kind of party. I’m uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girl’s bathroom.”

Though he’s wearing the same outfit in that clip and the new clip, it’s possible it may be part of the nightly wardrobe for his current tour – particularly given that he references his prior comments about Diddy in the latest clip.

50 Cent and Diddy have had a love-hate relationship over the course of several decades. Part of the reason Fif may feel a type of way may have to do with the Bad Boy exec once passing on signing the “In Da Club” rapper to his label back in the day.

Tony Yayo made the revelation back in August 2021, recalling a time he and 50 took a meeting with Puff Daddy about a potential deal and the reason why Puff didn’t want to sign him. Yayo believes it was one of the biggest mistakes the label ever made.

“A lot of people don’t know this story,” he began. “50 went to Diddy for Bad Boy. A lot of people don’t know that. We had the meeting. And it was so crazy that Diddy didn’t sign him – I know that was one of the biggest mistakes of Bad Boy. And you know, the [Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff”] situation — a lot of people were scared of Preme — 50 wasn’t.

“I remember Diddy said this, he don’t even remember. … He was like, ‘Yeah, we can’t sign you, playboy. It’s too much. It’s too much drama with the Biggie stuff and all that.’”

Diddy has yet not responded to 50 Cent’s latest claims.