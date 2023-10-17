50 Cent has been relentless in implicating Diddy in 2Pac‘s murder case, and he’s now roped Jada Pinkett Smith into the mix.

The G-Unit boss posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday (October 17) of 2Pac’s final moments in Las Vegas while riding shotgun with Suge Knight prior to being shot in September 1996.

However, the image was edited so that Jada Pinkett’s face poked above the car window with her head in a sexually-suggestive position in ‘Pac’s lap.

“Thug Life, Jada in New York looking for puffy,” 50 joked in the caption. “LOL you think you gonna get away with this [ninja emoji].”

50’s fans couldn’t stop laughing at his antics in the comments section. “50 why are u this person,” one person asked, while another wrote: “I’m done and off the internet cuz unc ain’t got no chill.”

Check out the post below:

50 Cent’s post comes as Jada Pinkett Smith has been shedding more light on her well-documented relationship with 2Pac prior to his murder.

In a recent interview with the All the Smoke podcast to promote her new memoir Worthy, the actress revealed that the All Eyez On Me rapper asked her to marry him during his prison stint at Rikers Island in 1995.

However, in a separate interview with Rolling Out, Jada clarified that she and ‘Pac were never romantically involved and their close bond was strictly platonic.

As for Diddy, 50 Cent recently claimed that the Bad Boy boss ordered 2Pac’s killing and advised him to “lawyer up.”

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” he wrote on Instagram, referencing Puff’s R&B moniker. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

The rumors of Diddy’s alleged involvement largely rest on comments made during a 2008 police confession by Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged with ‘Pac’s long-unsolved murder last month.

The 60-year-old former South Side Compton Crip told detectives that he and Puff had discussed a $1 million deal to kill both 2Pac and Suge Knight, who were feuding with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records at the time.