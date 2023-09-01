50 Cent could be looking at battery charges in relation to his recent mic-throwing incident that left one woman with a bloodied gash on her forehead.

According to a TMZ report on Thursday (August 31), the woman who was hit – Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain – filed a police report the night of the incident on Wednesday (August 30). Law enforcement sources told the outlet they believe 50 threw the mic at his crew in the production area and hit the victim.

Monegain reportedly told cops 50 Cent looked directly at her before throwing the mic, so she believes the rapper knew she was there.

In a statement, 50’s lawyer Scott Leemon told the outlet: “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

50 performed at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (August 30) as part of his Final Lap Tour. The Queens native grew frustrated at one point as he kept getting handed broken microphones.

In a video and series of photos captured by The Neighborhood Talk, the Queens, New York native could be seen growing agitated by the technical difficulties as YG performed on stage next to him.

On two separate occasions, 50 aggressively hurled the broken mics into the crowd – one of which hit the radio personality.

Fif’s longtime rival The Game was eager to comment on the situation upon hearing the news, taking to his Instagram Story to call his former label boss out. “Curtis yo fat ass came to LA hittin women,” he wrote with an inquisitive emoji.

In a more positive moment from the show, 50 Cent brought out Nas a special guest – much to the crowd’s delight.

After performing “Hate Me Now” and “Made You Look,” the legendary MC saluted 50 for “changing the whole rap game” with his blockbuster 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

“When this man dropped, the whole rap game changed,” he told the crowd. “Queens in the building, bruh. Shout out to Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda — my brothers. I love you, man.”

50 Cent recently reunited with Nas on “Office Hours” from the Queensbridge lyricist’sMagic 2album, which dropped in July.

It was their first collaboration in over 20 years. They previously teamed up on “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With” from 50’s Guess Who’s Back? mixtape.