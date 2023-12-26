50 Cent and Fat Joe’s truce seemed uncertain when the latter recently linked up with Kenneth McGriff Jr., whose father allegedly conspired to murder the “Candy Shop” rapper, but new footage has revealed that the two are still on good terms.

On Monday (December 25), both rappers were spotted sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Christmas day game. Furthermore, they were in side-by-side seats, leaving no doubts about their enduring friendship.

In a video clip from the game, the MCs could be seen bobbing their heads as Fif’s career-defining hit, “In Da Club,” blared over the speakers in Madison Square Garden. Fortunately for them, the game ended with a 122–129 win for the home team.

Check out the former rivals hanging out below:

50 Cent & Fat Joe spend Christmas Day together courtside watching New York Knickshttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/6NbFoMqhlH — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 25, 2023

Fat Joe got pulled into a beef with 50 Cent during the early-to-mid-2000s for his ties with Ja Rule, who the G-Unit mogul continues to torment to this day. Almost 20 years later, however, he and Joey Crack turned their squabble into a relationship built on mutual respect.

Back in the day, however, the tension between them had not only the Hip Hop community split but also the professional basketball space. At its very peak, their contention spilled over into an NBA locker room.

related news Fat Joe Salutes 50 Cent For Having ‘One Of The Greatest Albums Of All Time’ October 11, 2023

Stephon Marbury and Tim Thomas were teammates on the New York Knicks for the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Although they were friendly growing up and coming into the league, Thomas siding with G-Unit and Starbury being cool with the Terror Squad boss caused a rift in their relationship.

During an appearance on the WKND WRK podcast in November, Thomas reflected on how the rap feud fractured his friendship with Marbury, saying: “Me and Steph grew up together, we went to Five Star Basketball camp. I knew his brothers, his mom, his pops. We actually played for Fat Joe with Terror Squad at the Rucker. It was really no issues between us at all until 50 and Fat Joe got into it.

“That’s when me and Steph kinda separated. We was actually teammates at this particular time. It was a lot of different things that transpired between those three years of them beefing. I remember Fat Joe being courtside and Steph showing him love. And I’m looking at them like, ‘Damn, I can’t go over there and say what’s up to him?’”