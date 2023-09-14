Calgary, Canada –

50 Cent wanted to be treated more like Drake on his tour, and it looks like his dreams have come true.

The G-Unit rapper, who is currently touring North America on his Final Lap Tour, jokingly complained last month about not getting bras thrown at him on stage like Drizzy on his It’s All a Blur Tour.

During his show in Calgary, Alberta on September 10, though, 50 Cent had a lacy black and red bra tossed at him from a fan in the crowd while performing “21 Questions.”

A beaming Fif reacted by picking it up, jokingly holding it against his chest and stuffing it in the back pocket of his pants.

In the original Instagram clip from August, 50 Cent walked around backstage asking people to “help him with his feet” while claiming Drake gets better treatment than him.

“Somebody help me with my feet please,” he said. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthafuckin’ Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get?”

“Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Shit just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

50 then approached a man and asked him: “What do you do?,” to which he replied: “I sort out the setlist.”

“This is your fault,” the rapper told him. “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

In his caption, 50 wrote: “It’s too many [ninja]’s on this tour shit, treat me like I’m DRAKE. [shrug emoji] I want to see tetas too.”

related news 50 Cent’s Rep Sets Record Straight On Racy ‘Curtis’ Photoshoot With Ciara September 13, 2023

Drake reposted the video to his Instagram Stories and offered to meet up with 50 Cent in order to show him how things are done.

“FIF LEMME PULL UP FOR A PEP TALK @50cent,” he wrote.

During a meet-and-greet later that month, 50 Cent brushed the bra chat aside and bragged about having fans who dress up as him — something Drizzy doesn’t have.

“You see that? Drake get a bra, I get this!” 50 said before posing with a fan wearing a durag, white shirt and bulletproof vest, recreating his iconic early 2000s look.