Queens. NY –

50 Cent is hardly home but always repping for Queens and recently made a return to his hometown neighborhood with a camera crew in tow.

Footage emerged courtesy of Trigger OC on Wednesday (January 10) of 50 walking around his hometown with a production crew capturing his moves as he ran into some old friends.

“A hood near you #Unit,” the post is captioned.

However, it’s unclear exactly what film or TV project 50 Cent is currently shooting for to kick off 2024.

The Get Rich Or Die Trying rapper has major plans for G-Unit Film & TV in 2024 as he readies the opening of a massive studio in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG GREENLIGHTGANG,” 50 captioned a December post announcing alongside the project with a photo of the colossal brick estate.

The lease will cost Fif $2,400 annually for 30 years, after which he can renew it for 15 more if he pleases.

In November, city council members introduced legislation for the lease of the Millennium Movie Studio as a base for 50’s entertainment company, G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, LLC.

“We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “This will bring back, I think, a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport.

“[50 Cent]’s undertaking all of the maintenance and repair, which is around 160 to 170 thousand dollars a year. So to look at just the lease payment is not fair to him.”

50 showered Mayor Arceneaux with high praise and hailed him as “one of the smartest guys I ever met in my life. Watch how many jobs are created as result of this.”

Last year, 50 also left STARZ and joined the FOX family with a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal that will “develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series” in partnership with his G-Unit Film & Television production company.