50 Cent has revealed that the Houston Astros gifted the G-Unit boss a World Series ring in honor of their 2022 title run.

50 showed off his new bling in an Instagram post early Thursday (August 24) and admitted he was “bugging out” that the team actually sent him a ring.

“Bro why the ASTROS gave me a official world championship ring today. I didn’t know what to say, I was bugging out what’s cooler then that H town love,” he wrote.

He received plenty of love in his comment section from the likes of H-Town native Slim Thug, but was also critiqued by New York Yankees fans.

“You can no longer wear a Yankee fitted if you accept this treachery,” one New Yorker joked while another said. “This some Drake ish…. Lol.”

The heavyweight diamond-encrusted ring is emblazoned with “World Series Champions” around the border while the orange-tinted star and “H” logo take centerstage. 50 Cent’s name is even engraved onto the side of the championship bling.

50 also posted a photo to Instagram of his personalized G-Unit baseball mitt and joked about his terrible first pitch at Citi Field in 2014.

“This is how I watch the ASTROS Game, but I done fvcked around threw the worst first pitch of the MLB LOL,” he wrote.

50 Cent’s Sire Spirits and G-Unity Foundation entered a multi-year partnership with the Houston Astros last year, which marked the first partnership of its kind between Sire Spirits and an MLB franchise.

50’s Branson Congnac is now the official Cognac of the Houston Astros while his Le Chemin du Roi Champagne is also found at Minute Maid Park. The Club Level Bar at the Park was also renamed to Sire Spirits Bar.

“I am especially proud and excited about our first Major League Baseball deal with The Astros,” 50 said. “We share the same philosophy of conscious capitalism. I look forward to providing the opportunity for at-risk teens to experience the excitement of attending a baseball game in a luxury suite setting at Minute Maid Park.”