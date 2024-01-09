50 Cent may be responsible for one of the most sexually-charged rap songs ever made, but it appears the “Candy Shop” is closed until further notice.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (January 9), the G-Unit mogul revealed that he is giving up sex and “practicing abstinence” this year to focus on achieving his goals.

He wrote: “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

See his post below.

Despite the announcement, 50 Cent is currently in a relationship with Jamira “Cuban Link” Haynes, a model and fitness entrepreneur.

To celebrate the rapper’s 47th birthday in 2022, she wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram saying: “My favorite person. The epitome of a Man. There’s so much to celebrate you for; your love, generosity, diligence, the list can go on!

“You are nothing short of a blessing to many! Thank You for being my person! My lover & best friend! May God continue to protect and bless you! Happy Birthday King. More Life ! More Blessings!”

50 is set for a big 2024, especially on the film and TV side of things. He is most notably working on a TV series based on Eminem’s 8 Mile which he has said will be “just as big as the feature film.”

Also in development is an unscripted TV series about Margarito and Pedro Flores, twin brothers from Chicago who became “the most prolific drug dealers in the city’s history” before cooperating with the DEA to bring down Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

50 has a number of other projects in the works including a show called Vice City which will “follows three friends, and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid ’80s after being dishonorably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal.”

related news 50 Cent Saw ‘Every Kind Of Vagina’ After Achieving Fame: ‘Greatest Time Of [My] Life’ August 4, 2023

He is also developing a boxing drama titled Fightland which is about a “retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.”

The Queens native, who signed a production deal with Fox last year and recently and opened his own film and TV studio, still has a number of shows on the air at STARZ, including three Power spin-offs and BMF.

On the music side, 2024 could see a return of 50 Cent the rapper. Speaking to radio host Big Boy last year, he revealed plans to reunite with Dr. Dre for a new project.