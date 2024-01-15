50 Cent has issued a challenge to Kai Cenat after he requested a role in his Power universe.

The popular Twitch streamer was on a live stream with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on Sunday (January 14) when he received a phone call from 50.

During the FaceTime conversation, Cenat asked the G-Unit mogul if he could star in one of his hit TV shows.

“Yo, yo, yo, can I please get an episode of Power, bro?” he pleaded.

Not willing to hand out an opportunity without the talent and commitment to back it up, 50 replied: “Well, we gotta work it out. Look, we gotta make sure you can play the part, though.”

Kai Cenat then said he was willing to play any role in order to secure a cameo in the Power franchise.

“Yes I could, bro,” he said. “Whatever, gangsta part, whatever you need me to do. If I gotta knock a n-gga off. N-gga, I swear, I could do whatever you need me to do, bro.”

After showing love to A Boogie, 50 challenged Kai to prove his acting chops by telling him: “Look, look, look! It got to look as if shit was expensive. You gotta be dead-ass serious. I want to see you knock something off.”

Kai Cenat met 50 Cent and his son at a New York Knicks game in December.

“So boom, I’m at the New York Knicks game. I’m chilling,” Cenat said on a live stream afterwards. “50 and his son pass by. So I was saying, ‘After I’mma take a picture with you, right?’ He like, ‘Yeah.’

“They sit down. Then 50 pulled up looking directly at me coming up to me, bro. This n-gga literally puts a hand on my shoulder. ‘Yo bruh, take a picture with my lil mans real quick. He fuck wit’ you.’”

He continued: “He made me get up and all that. Oh shit! 50! I fuck wit’ you! So I take a picture with his son. Super cool, man. Shout out to him.”

During the same stream, Kai Cenat put his Power dreams in the air and urged his followers to help him get his request on 50 Cent’s radar.

“Now 50, the real question I was supposed ask — can I come on Power?” he said. “I wasn’t in the moment of time thinking when you were in front of me but I should have asked you … I need everybody to get this video to 50.”

50 Cent is no stranger to casting industry friends in his TV shows having carved out roles — both large and small — for Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Joey Bada$$, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby across the Power and BMF series.