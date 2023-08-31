Los Angeles, CA –

50 Cent has been accused of leaving a female fan with nasty injuries after throwing his mic in frustration at a recent show and accidentally striking her in the face.

The G-Unit mogul performed at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (August 30) as part of his Final Lap Tour, and while the evening was filled with surprise cameos from Nas, YG, DaBaby and others, 50 grew frustrated at one point as he kept getting handed broken microphones.

In a video and series of photos captured by The Neighborhood Talk, the Queens, New York native could be seen growing agitated by the technical difficulties as YG performed on stage next to him.

On two separate occasions, 50 aggressively hurled the broken mics into the crowd, and apparently one of them struck a woman in the head.

The aforementioned photos show Bryhana Monegain, a radio personality at Power 106, with a bloodied gash on her forehead and blood stains on her face.

According to TMZ, a source close to 50 Cent says Monegain “wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area” and that the rapper didn’t intentionally target her.

It’s unclear if Monegain plans to press charges. 50 has also yet respond to the allegations.

Angry 50 Cent throws mic into crowd, smacking fan in the head. 😯‼️ pic.twitter.com/6LEy8M3E4F — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 31, 2023

50 Cent isn’t the only rapper who has found themselves in hot water for throwing their microphone. During a performance in Las Vegas in July, Cardi B also nailed a female fan in the face with her mic after being soaked with water.

The Bronx rap star could be seen saying something along the lines of “jealous-ass bitch!” as the drink-tossing culprit was escorted off the premises.

The mic in question later went up for sale at a charity auction and reportedly fetched $100,000, although the winning bidder failed to cough up the cash.

Despite the fan’s unfortunate injuries, 50 Cent’s L.A. show was still filled with plenty of highlights. While sharing the stage with Fif, Nas saluted him for “changing the whole rap game” with his blockbuster 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

“When this man dropped, the whole rap game changed,” he said. “Queens in the building, bruh. Shout out to Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda — my brothers. I love you, man.”

50 Cent recently reunited with Nas on “Office Hours” from the Queensbridge lyricist’s Magic 2 album, which dropped in July.

His sprawling Final Lap Tour kicked off in Salt Lake City, Utah in July, and will continue to trek across North America until September 22 before heading overseas to Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ the tour has already included many memorable moments, including surprise appearances from J. Cole, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo and more.