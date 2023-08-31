It was an accident that the dead microphone that 50 Cent threw off stage last night in LA hit a radio host in the head, says the Power star’s attorney.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” Scott Leemon tells Deadline of the blow to s Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain at Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Cryto.com Arena show on August 30. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,’ the New York-based lawyer added.

A battery report was filed with the police after the incident, Deadline has confirmed. At this stage, the LAPD are gathering information about the incident, a law enforcement source says. From video of the show last night and otherwise, there seem to be no doubt that 50 did throw the mic and that Monegain was hit — it is the how and the why that are under the microscope, I hear.

After the show last night, various photos of Monegain were posted online revealing deep cuts on her forehead. However, there seems to be some dispute about why Monegain was where she was when the mic tossing occurred.

In a reverse of the recent spat of audience members throwing potentially deadly material up on stage, video from last night clearly shows the “In Da Club” rapper frustrated with a microphone he had just been handed as stage companion YG was performing the song “Toot It and Boot It.” This supposedly was the fourth dead mic that 50 had received during last night’s Final Lap tour date.

Unable to get the mic to work, Jackson then throws said mic into the area right in front of the stage – not into the crowd. That walled off area is where the pyrotechnics and audio equipment are stored. As to how or why Monegain was in the restricted area is unknown at this point, and part of the probe into what happened.

It is standard for shows like 50 Cent’s that the pyro and audio area directly in front of the stage is legally off-limits to all but certified personnel for obvious safety reasons that have nothing to do with mic tosses.

Quiet on the incident so far, Jackson is appearing in Chula Vista tonight, with Irvine and Sacramento stops over the next week in a tour that travels elsewhere in the States and up to Canada, before heading over to Europe at the end of September.