50 Cent is all set to begin operating his film and television empire out of Louisiana, and he has now shouted out an elected official who helped him make the move.

Last month, the mogul received approval from the Shreveport City Council to take over a massive studio in the southern city to base his G-Unit Film & TV division out of.

The lease will cost Fif $2,400 annually for 30 years, after which he can renew it for 15 more if he pleases.

“All roads lead to Shreveport, this is a game changer,” he wrote on Instagram next to an image of a broadcast news story about his endeavor. “Mayor Tom Arceneaux is one of the smartest guys I ever met in my life. Watch how many jobs are created as result of this.”

In November, city council members introduced legislation for the lease of the Millennium Movie Studio as a base for 50’s entertainment company, G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, LLC.

Soon after it was greenlit, Fif shared a photo of the colossal brick estate on social media and wrote: “All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG GREENLIGHTGANG.”

About welcoming the New York MC to his city, Mayor Tom Arceneaux said: “We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area. This will bring back, I think, a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport.

“[50 Cent]’s undertaking all of the maintenance and repair, which is around 160 to 170 thousand dollars a year. So to look at just the lease payment is not fair to him.”

He continued: “We also anticipate he’s going to make several million dollars of improvements to the facility. This is a very serious proposal, a very serious undertaking by him.”