50 Cent has continued his reign of terror against Diddy, and the G-Unit head honcho all but squealed in delight when Uncle Murda unleashed hell on his longtime rival in “Rap Up 2023, Part 2.”

The Power executive producer took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 2) to share a clip of the track, and specifically focused on the parts of the song that take aim at the Bad Boy mogul.

“2023 Rap up @unclemurda went crazy,” he wrote in the caption.

Check it out below.

On Tuesday (January 2), the New York City MC recapped the past year in the second episode of “Rap Up 2023,” addressing several scandalous moments from the previous 12 months.

There are brutal shots at Diddy, Keefe D, and others.

Uncle Murda also doesn’t let Diddy’s rumored girlfriend Yung Miami off the hook, claiming that she won a BET Award because “[Diddy] paid for that.”

He then questioned how the host of Caresha Please felt about the embattled mogul “now that she know what he did to Cassie.”

“I’m like, did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he rape her?/ If you didn’t do this shit, Diddy, why did you pay her?” he spits.

Uncle Murda dropped the first part of 2023’s “Rap Up” on New Years Day, and it is loaded with humorous — and in some cases brutal — commentary aimed at André 3000, Sexyy Red, Gunna, and many more.

The six-minute track features the Brooklyn rap veteran turning all the drama and headlines into a bar-heavy retrospective with no filter.

Weighing in on André 3000’s polarizing solo album New Blue Sun, Murda echoes the sentiment shared by the likes of Joe Budden and DJ Vlad, and lets it be known that he isn’t a fan.

“André 3000 finally put some shit out/ Honestly, he was better off not putting shit out/ I was tryna catch a vibe but I just couldn’t catch the shit/ All he did was play flute, I wish he woulda said some shit,” he raps over a sample of the 1983 hit “All Night Long” by the Mary Jane Girls, which has been famously flipped by Mary J. Blige, LL COOL J and Big Daddy Kane.

He also has mixed feelings about one of 2023’s biggest breakout stars — and HipHopDX’s Rookie of the Year — Sexyy Red.

“Sexyy Red made a sex tape and I saw it, I think she got pregnant while she was getting recorded/ And I heard she said she got chlamydia twice, that bitch ratchet, let me try to give that girl some advice,” he spits.

“It’s okay to shake your ass and put your hands on your knees/ But put a condom on to avoid catching STDs/ Your pussy pink and booty hole brown, are you serious?/ Little girls shouldn’t be listening to that shit, period.”