50 Cent has recently told the tale of what it took to get ex-boxer Mike Tyson‘s old home up to the rapper’s personal standards — and needless to say, it wasn’t easy.

The G-Unit head honcho stopped by Live with Kelly & Marc on September 20 and regaled the hosts with tales about how difficult it was to re-decorate a 55,000 sq. ft. home.

“I bought Mike Tyson’s home out there. It was, like, 55,000 square feet,” he said. “Yeah, a lot of stuff. They almost look like this, right there on the wall. That fixture? He had these really ugly light fixtures in the house, but they were, like, 10 karat gold.”

He continued: “I had an interior decorator help me with the house. ‘Cause who knows how to dress up a 55,000-square-foot house? Like, I had no idea what to do in some of those spaces. She was like ‘These things are hideous, can we take them out?’ I said ‘Yes.’ Then they told me it was 10-karat gold. I said ‘Put ’em back!’”

Check out the interview below.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been celebrating the end of the WGA strike, which reached a tentative agreement on Sunday (September 24) and officially concluded on Wednesday (September 27).

Soon after the news broke, Fif took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article announcing the truce that read: “Writers Guild Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios and Streamers, Union Says.”

related news 50 Cent Disses Lloyd Banks & Young Buck On Final Lap Tour September 22, 2023

He captioned the post: “I’m glad this shit is over, check EXPENDABLES 4 in theaters now! and catch FORCE season 2 the best shit onTv right now [bomb emoji] BOOM[smoke emoji]GLG [stoplight emoji] GreenLightGang back in action #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

His Power Book III: Raising Kanan series has locked in a premiere date for its third season on STARZ. The premium TV network revealed in late August that the next season of the show will debut on the heels of Power Book IV: Force on December 1.

Season two of Raising Kanan closed in October 2022 and will embark on a new chapter for fans before the year’s out. It will feature Kanan (Mekai Curtis) battling to make decisions that will assert his role in the family business while not letting his relatives down.

“They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all,” STARZ wrote in a synopsis. “There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”