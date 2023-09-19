50 Cent has added fuel to the commotion surrounding Busta Rhymes’ freaky onstage antics by publicly roasting his tour mate.

Over the weekend, a video went viral of Busta flirting with a concertgoer in sexually-suggestive fashion while opening for the G-Unit boss on his Final Lap Tour in St. Paul, Minnesota last Friday (September 15).

The clip showed the Flipmode Squad frontman holding his microphone near his crotch and stroking it as if it was an erect penis while staring at a fan in the crowd and sticking his tongue out.

“We fucking tonight. I see your love for me, baby,” Busta told the fan in question while pointing at them, indicating his raunchy gestures were being reciprocated.

After the video caused a stir on social media, with some people horrified by Busta’s shamelessly horny behavior, 50 Cent reshared it on his Instagram page on Monday (September 18) along with a few words clowning his close friend.

“BUSTA stole this move from me, I use to do this to magic stick 10 years ago. LOL,” he wrote in the caption. “Now it just feels dirty, inappropriate unnecessary LMAO this is giving, your old uncle at the barbecue that won’t go sit down vibes right !”

Busta Rhymes saw the funny side of it as he responded with several laughing face emojis in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has ribbed Busta Rhymes on the road. While backstage during a tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina in August, the Queens native couldn’t help but poke fun at his fellow New Yorker’s oversized jewelry.

“Tell him the chain too big!” Fif said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “Tell that n-gga his chain too big! He got no friends, they not telling him!”

Jokes aside, at least one of 50 and Busta’s rap peers wants to see the pair capitalize on their time together on tour and hit the studio.

In a tweet last month, Waka Flocka Flame called for the rap legends to drop a full-length project together, saying the culture “needs” it.

“The culture need a joint album from @BustaRhymes & @50cent,” he wrote. “Don’t give us a tired ass excuse because y’all going on a worldwide tour that’s too much fu*%*ng time lol.”

Waka’s wish might be a long shot, though, considering 50 and Busta have only appeared on a handful of songs together including Eminem’s 2003 Ja Rule diss “Hail Mary” and the posse cut “Victory 2004” alongside Diddy, Lloyd Banks and the late Biggie.