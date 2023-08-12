Hartford, CT –

50 Cent has been honored with his own day in Hartford, Connecticut, which he was given prior to performing in the city.

On Friday (August 11), the same day as the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, the G-Unit mogul was presented with a certificate declaring August 11 as “50 Cent Day” in Connecticut by the state’s governor Ned Lamont.

“Today was officially Curtis 50 Cent Jackson day in Hartford CT,” 50 captioned the post on IG. “The energy was so good, it made me remember why I moved to CT.”

50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour continued on Friday on Hip Hop’s 50th birthday where he took over Hartford’s XFINITY Center for another energetic show following a pair of dates in Brooklyn.

The Queens icon has plenty of history in Connecticut as he spent a portion of his career living in the state after purchasing Mike Tyson’s estate for $4million after the boxing legend reportedly declared bankruptcy.

The mansion had plenty of room for guests outside of 50 who could essentially host a football team in the 52-room home with 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms of his choosing. The 50,000 sq. ft. estate came equipped with a hot tub, pool, indoor basketball court, game rooms and a recording studio.

It’s been a busy summer for 50 and while he’s checked off a ton of boxes on his bucket list, he’s still got at least one more left in recording a record with Lil Wayne.

“I didn’t do one with Wayne directly,” he told Capital XTRA. “He’s one of the ones that like — Wayne been trained.”

Despite having never released music together, Fif noted that he actually hit the road with the New Orleans rap legend early in his career on the star-studded Cash Money and Ruff Ryders tour back in 2000.

The 40-city arena trek was headlined by DMX, Juvenile and Eve, and also featured Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz, The LOX, Big Tymers, B.G., Drag-On and Turk. A young 50 Cent, however, was merely the opening act.

“People don’t know, I was on the Cash Money/Ruff Ryders tour — before they opened the curtain,” he said. “Before the show started, people was still walking in and shit and I was doing my shit. They thought I was lightweight, but then I came back around.”