50 Cent has opened up about whirlwind success in the early 2000s, saying he experienced “every kind of vagina” at the height of his rap career.

The G-Unit leader sat down for an interview Men’s Health to discuss his fitness journey as part of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

During the conversation, Fif took a moment to reflect back on the perks of being a world-famous rapper and sex symbol following the breakout success of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and let’s just say he had no shortage of luck with the ladies.

“2003 was so much fun. There was so much energy around me as a new artist that you can’t recreate,” 50 Cent said. “Between 2003 and 2005, I’ve seen every version of every kind of vagina out there. I kept being a guy who would have what he could have and not what he wants, and then when it shifts so fast that you go, ‘What? What happened?’ You’re not prepared for it. And they’re so excited.”

He continued, “You’re going, ‘me?’ Then you just have the greatest time of your life. Now look, in 2005, you start feeling like you hot. So all of a sudden, you have transformed. You’re a bad bitch. So now that you’re this bad bitch, you’re looking at the girls looking at you, and you’re going, ‘Oh, she think she gonna get me?’

“And now you think you’re so hot that you’re running from the girls. The afterparty is not happening in your hotel room anymore because you have this newfound value for yourself. You’re running to be in the room by yourself.”

50 Cent didn’t always have the problem of women chasing after him. The Power mogul previously admitted that he made his 2003 hit “21 Questions’ to help his love life and that he hoped it would bring women into his orbit.

“[Dr. Dre] said, ‘I know what this is. It’s N.W.A with just one member and you really don’t need it,’” the Queens, New York legend said in an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC earlier this year. “He didn’t know why I wanted to put the record on.”

“Why did you?” Melber interjected.

“Because I wanted ladies to feel like maybe they could fix me, and I had done so many push-ups,” Fif replied with a smile. “So I felt like, ‘This is gonna be good for my love life!’ I’m dead serious.”

He added: “I thought that they would see some way that they could possibly fix me or understand me in a different way. And their favorite line on the song was, ‘I love you like a fat kid loves cake.’ When I wrote it, I was thinking, I love you, but too much of you is no good for me. Like a fat kid loves cake.”

Elsewhere during his chat with Men’s Health, 50 Cent revealed that D’Angelo’s shirtless performance in his iconic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” music video inspired him to get in shape early on in his career.

While recovering from his infamous near-fatal shooting in 2000, during which he was shot nine times and miraculously survived, a young 50 was placed on a liquid diet for six weeks, which resulted in him shedding 54 pounds off his previously stocky frame.

“When you slim down, you see everything,” he said. “I’m also working out to get myself stronger, ’cause who’s to say you’re not gonna get hit again?”

50 Cent then said D’Angelo’s aforementioned video served as a pivotal moment for him because of the female reaction.

“They were talking about a Brad Pitt line!” he recalled, referring to the actor’s defined V-shaped pelvis in Fight Club. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s that?! Oh, nah, that’s important!’”