50 Cent Shares Sweet Moment With Teary-Eyed Young Fan At Meet & Greet

50 Cent has displayed his softer side after showing major love to a young fan who was rendered speechless and emotional upon meeting the legendary rapper.

During a meet and greet backstage at a recent tour stop, the G-Unit head honcho approached the little boy who was dressed like an early version of him with a hat, du-rang, T-shirt, and mini bulletproof vest.

The boy was visibly overcome with joy and had to be nudged a bit to approach the rap superstar. “Come here man,” 50 Cent said warmly.

As they were posing for pictures, the little boy was able to muster up the strength to say: “I love you so much.” Both 50 Cent and the little boy continued to pose for pictures while he revealed that he got tickets to see him for his birthday.

Meanwhile, Fif received his own shock of a lifetime last month after receiving a Houston Astros World Series ring in honor of the team’s 2022 title run.

50 Cent showed off his new bling in an IG post and admitted he was “bugging out” that the team actually sent him a ring. “Bro why the ASTROS gave me a official world championship ring today. I didn’t know what to say, I was bugging out what’s cooler then that H town love,” he wrote at the time.

He received plenty of love in his comment section from the likes of H-Town native Slim Thug, but was also critiqued by New York Yankees fans. “You can no longer wear a Yankee fitted if you accept this treachery,” one New Yorker joked, while another said: “This some Drake ish…. Lol.”