50 Cent has put the game on notice by declaring he’s going to “win so big” in 2024.

On Thursday (January 12), the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took to Instagram where he manifested a banner year for himself.

“Baby said if I ain’t gonna do it, she ain’t gonna do it, now you know I like that,” he wrote underneath photos of him wearing a suit and lighting up a cigar.

“This is the year I’m gonna win so BIG YA HEAD GONNA SPIN, I ain’t got time for bullsh!t.”

The proclamation was met with an uproar of support from fans who flocked to the comment section in support.

“Name’s gon change from 50 cent to 50 billion,” wrote one user, while another said: “Don’t F*ck With 50 , He Ain’t Playing [crown, white heart, raised hands emojis].”

50 Cent has plenty on his plate this year. The Queens, New York native recently opened his own film and TV studios in Shreveport, Louisiana to house future projects under his G-Unit Film & TV umbrella.

“We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area,” the city’s mayor Tom Arceneaux said of the move while praising 50. “This will bring back, I think, a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport.

“[50 Cent]’s undertaking all of the maintenance and repair, which is around 160 to 170 thousand dollars a year. So to look at just the lease payment is not fair to him. We also anticipate he’s going to make several million dollars of improvements to the facility. This is a very serious proposal, a very serious undertaking by him.”

50 also has several TV series in the works — including an adaptation of Eminem’s 8 Mile movie and a boxing drama called Fightland — as well as a potential new album.

The 48-year-old wasn’t exactly quiet in 2023 as he toured the globe on his Final Lap Tour, delivered rare guest verses on Nas and Nicki Minaj‘s albums and inked a series of business deals, including a broadcast deal with FOX and a spirits partnership with the New Orleans Saints.