50 Cent has recently checked out a basketball game, and he enjoyed it so much that he’d like to entice Ice Cube to bring his own BIG3 b-ball league to Louisiana.

The G-Unit boss took in a game in Boston, MA, on Monday (January 15). He took to his Instagram the next day to share some details about it, and excitedly told the N.W.A legend that he’d be thrilled if he’d bring basketball to his new adopted home state.

“I had so much fun at the Boston/Rockets game man,” he wrote in the caption. “I told @icecube I want to bring the big 3 to Shreveport, all roads lead to Shreveport it’s a go!”

Check out Fif’s post below.

BIG3 teams are not tied to a particular city. Instead, the league schedules games at arenas and stadiums in locations around the country.

Cube hasn’t yet responded to Fif’s post, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll take his colleague’s sage advice.

However, 50 Cent has a good reason to want to bring BIG3 to Louisiana, as he’s just completed construction on a brand new studio that his G-Unit Film & TV division will be calling home for the foreseeable future.

The G-Unit Hollywood empire continues to grow as 50 received approval from the Shreveport City Council in Louisiana to take over a massive studio on December 12, per KSLA12.

“All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG GREENLIGHTGANG,” 50 captioned the post with a photo of the colossal brick estate.

50 received plenty of love in his comments as Killer Mike, YG, Fat Joe, Lala, and more saluted the Queens icon on his latest endeavor and property purchase. “Dope shit!!!!! Bravo black man,” Mike wrote.

The lease will cost Fif $2,400 annually for 30 years, after which he can renew it for 15 more if he pleases.

Last month, city council members introduced legislation for the lease of the Millennium Movie Studio as a base for 50’s entertainment company, G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, LLC.

“We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “This will bring back, I think, a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport.

“[50 Cent]’s undertaking all of the maintenance and repair, which is around 160 to 170 thousand dollars a year. So to look at just the lease payment is not fair to him.”