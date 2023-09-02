50 Cent‘s hit STARZ series BMF has received an official release date for Season 3, along with a behind-the-scenes look to set the tone.

The popular series is set to make its return on March 1, 2024, arriving on the STARZ app at midnight and airing on the cable network at 8:00 p.m. EST. For international viewers, the show will premiere on LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

The show’s third seasonwill pick up where Season 2 left off at with Big Meech and Southwest T expanding their drug territory from Detroit to Atlanta.

Check out a snippet of the main cast announcing the release date in the footage provided by STARZ below:

Heard y’all was looking for us. #BMF season 3 premieres March 1, 2024 on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/YLRQuzMKXD — BMF (@bmfstarz) August 30, 2023

BMF’s series premiere in September 2021 broke a number of records at STARZ, including earning the No. 1 premiere on the network’s app across all of its programming last year.

Preliminary reports immediately following the show’s debut at the time also stated that it was one of the most highly engaged series premieres ever.

BMF recounts the cinematic story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory building their nationwide drug empire, which began in the late 1980s in Detroit.

The announcement of BMF’s return for a third season comes after Power Book III: Raising Kanan recently received a release date for later this year.

The premium TV network revealed on August 28 that the next season of the 50 Cent show will debut on the heels of Power Book IV: Force on December 1.

Season 2 of Raising Kanan closed in October 2022 and will embark on a new chapter for fans before the year’s out. The family is left to pick the pieces up and exact revenge after the mob coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou Lou.

Kanan (Mekai Curtis) must battle the duality of making the decisions in life that will control his path but also assert his role in the family business and not let his relatives down.

“They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all,” STARZ wrote in a synopsis. “There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”