50 Cent‘s Power Book III: Raising Kanan has locked in a premiere date for season three of the STARZ series which will air later this year.

The premium TV network revealed on Monday (August 28) that the next season of the 50 Cent show will debut on the heels of Power Book IV: Force on December 1.

Season two of Raising Kanan closed in October 2022 and will embark on a new chapter for fans before the year’s out. The family is left to pick the pieces up and exact revenge after the mob coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou Lou.

Kanan (Mekai Curtis) must battle the duality of making the decisions in life that will control his path but also assert his role in the family business and not let his relatives down.

“They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all,” STARZ wrote in a synopsis. “There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”

Check out some stills from the next season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan below:

Joey Bada$$ will be reprising his role as kingpin dealer Unique while Omar Epps is back as Detective Howard. Tony Danza is set to join the cast for season three as Stefano Marchetti.

Meanwhile, Joseph Sikora’s (Tommy Egan) spin-off, Power Book IV: Force,is slated to kick off season two on Friday (September 1), which will lead directly into Raising Kanan in December so Power fans will have plenty to watch the rest of 2023.

Speaking to HipHopDX earlier this year, Sikora hyped season two of Force thanks to some changes behind the scenes.

“Let me tell you, the second season is way better,” he said. “It’s like, we got Chicago — the first season, it didn’t. I don’t think so. I think they used Chicago as a backdrop.

“You’re telling me there’s one Black gang in Chicago and they run everything? Nobody’s trying to light that place up? There’s not divisions within that? The first season, the Latin thing — listen, she was great but that’s it? Chicago’s one of the most Latin cities in the entire continent. It’s the third-largest Mexican population in the world.”

Power Book IV: Force received a new showrunner in Gary Lennon last year, and Sikora compared the upcoming batch of episodes to the hit Netflix series Ozark.

“Give props to Gary Lennon. He was the showrunner for Power‘s Season 5 and Season 6,” he explained. “He’s from Hell’s Kitchen and his brothers were gangsters (Westies). He is the voice of the Tommy Egan character so it’s going to be authentic. Watch Season 2. It’s as legit as a season of Ozark.”