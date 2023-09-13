50 Cent‘s reps have spoken out to set the record straight on the G-Unit mogul’s Curtis anniversary post.

The G-Unit mogul celebrated his 2007 album with an Instagram post earlier this week featuring a risque photo shoot surrounding Curtis with who many believed to be Ciara.

However, 50 Cent’s reps clarified that it wasn’t actually Ciara — who dated 50 at the time — as the model in the shoot. “Two different models are featured on the Curtis album cover,” Amanda Ruisi told Page Six. “Neither of whom is Ciara.”

Find the post below:

“I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much shit going on in the street. I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I’m scared. so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL,” he wrote.

The racy photo shoot featuring 50 groping the model’s rear-end caused an uproar on social media and a mess in 50’s comment section.

Many fans felt as if he was disrespecting Ciara, who has been married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016, and the couple is currently expecting their third child together.

“Yo, that’s someone’s wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol,” one person wrote while another said: “Damn not Ciara Wilson already took an L last night.”

A third person took a shot at Ciara’s current husband and Denver Broncos star: “I’m sure Russell Wilson punching air if he seeing this post.”

related news 50 Cent Concert Reportedly Disrupted By Cops Over Support Act Pressa September 12, 2023

It was a rough weekend for Wilson, whose Broncos got off to an 0-1 start following an opening day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home to kick off the NFL season.

50 Cent’s ties to Ciara run deep as he previously connected with Ciara for 2006’s “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone,” which peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The pair then began dating in 2007 before going their separate ways in the 2010 split.

As for 50’s Curtis album, he famously went head-to-head in a Hip Hop heavyweight sales battle with Kanye West in 2007. Yeezy’s Graduation album got the upper hand and decisively defeated 50 with 957,000 first-week sales to earn the top spot while Curtis only compiled 691,000.