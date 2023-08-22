Washington, D.C. –

50 Cent‘s Sire Spirits has partnered with the Washington Commanders as the company’s NFL empire continues to grow.

The two parties announced a multi-year deal on Monday (August 21), which will see Sire’s Branson Cognac as the official cognac of the Washington Commanders, with Le Chemin Du Roi becoming the official champagne.

50 Cent shared his excitement about the move in a statement, noting Sire Spirits was joining the Washington Commanders at an “exciting” time for the team.

“I’m excited that Sire Spirits is growing its presence in the NFL by partnering with the Washington Commanders,” he said.

“The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community.

“I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region.”

He added on Instagram: “I’m on the final lap tour but I’m still working getting the job done,” he wrote. “Boom #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @commanders.”

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright also spoke about the collaboration, giving 50 Cent high praise as a business partner.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sire Spirits and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on this partnership that will help enhance the gameday experience for our fans,” he said.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than 50 Cent, who shares our commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation is set to work closely with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation in order to support expanded community initiatives across the DMV.

The rapper’s foundation was founded in 2003 and supports programs that foster social and leadership skills for inner-city kids nationwide.

Sire Spirits already has partnerships with fellow NFL team the Houston Texans, along with the NBA’s Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.