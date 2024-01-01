There’s so much to love about this A-line skirt. From the high-waisted silhouette that’s complete with a bow to help adjust the fit, to the roomy pockets, this skirt is a must. The pleated design gives off a retro feel and will match with so many tops in your closet. While the waist has elastic, there’s also a hidden zipper to get it on and off easily.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

One Reviewer Said: “These skirts are literally my most favorite article of clothing. Like I’ve come to be known by them at work. They are super cute, comfortable, durable, and they have good-sized pockets! I currently have two blacks, one wine red, one navy, and one yellow in this style (five total) and I want all of the other colors and I want to try their other styles…” — Katelynn