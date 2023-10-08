Whether you’re a huge fan of layering pieces or you prefer the ease of one-and-done rompers, here you’ll find 50 incredibly stylish, comfy basics that somehow manage to look great on everyone (making for effortless shopping for you). They’re also a real steal at $35 or less.

Scroll on to find the comfiest basics on Amazon, so you can easily stock up on all the essential items you need for cozy season. From plaid shackets and oversized sweatshirts to fleece joggers and all the co-ord sets, there’s truly something for everyone here. There are even a few must-have accessories that up the cozy quotient, like fuzzy socks, cashmere scarves, and luxe robes. Just prepare to want to add more than a few of these cozy gems to your cart.

01 This Striped Set For Lounging In Style Just looking at this knit sweater and short set makes me want to curl up with a book next to a blazing fire. But since it features a super stylish striped pattern, it’s an outfit that begs to be shown off, too. So be sure to break out the fuzzy socks and fur slippers to complete the cozy-chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — 1XL

02 These Buttery-Soft Joggers These cozy joggers are lined with brushed fleece, giving them a plush feel that’s so soft you’ll want to wear them all day. And since they also feature a comfortable, relaxed fit and stretchy waistband, you actually can, while staying stylish at the same time. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

03 This Trendy Crop Sweatshirt To Make It A Set If you just fell in love with the buttery-soft joggers listed above, be prepared to fall in love with the matching crop sweatshirt. It’s made from the same brushed fleece, so you can bet on an ultra-smooth feel, plus the classic crew neck and drop sleeves make it a style statement. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

04 This Beyond-Comfy Romper For Lounging, Errands, & More Fancy a romper that you can wear all year round? Well, this roomy jumpsuit is it. The wide cut and spaghetti straps make it especially great for layering with your favorite cool-weather layering staples (like this trendy turtleneck), and tons of reviewers say the soft fabric is super-comfy. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

05 This Chic Plaid Shacket This plaid shacket has all the style you love in a flannel shirt — like the chic print, oversized pockets, and button-down front — but in a thicker material, which means it’s great for keeping warm without feeling like you’re wearing a full-on parka. Pair it with leggings and platform boots for the ultimate casual fall outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

06 The “Best Hoodie Ever” It doesn’t get more comfortable than this pullover hoodie. The oversized fit and ultra-soft, fleece material feels seriously amazing, making it a staple that you’ll never want to take off. One reviewer raved, “Oh my gosh this hoodie is so amazing. The best hoodie I have ever owned. The material and thickness is perfect. I will be purchasing in more colors for sure!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

07 And This Oversized Zip Hoodie With Equally Rave Reviews This hoodie has the same oversized fit and soft feel as the one above (that may or may not already be in your cart), but this one comes with a zip up front that makes it even easier to get on and off, and show off those cute under layers. If you haven’t already, go ahead and add them both to cart. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

08 This Slim-Fit T-Shirt For Layering A little bit of spandex in the dreamy-soft rayon fabric blend and a slim-fit silhouette means this cropped T-shirt is going to fit you like a glove — which is perfect for layering since it won’t bunch up under sweaters or coats. The chic cut looks great with everything from jeans to dress pants, so go ahead and stock up on a few of the great colorways on offer. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

09 These Lounge Shorts With Pockets Whether you’re out running errands or just hanging around the house, these breathable lounge shorts are sure to bring all the comfort. From the elastic, drawstring waist to the roomy leg and practical pockets, they’re an essential that you can’t pass up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 This Quarter-Zip Sweater With A Cozy Waffle Knit Elevate your pullover sweater game with this long-sleeved knit sweater. The stand collar and zip V-neck give it that classic polo silhouette while the chunky waffle knit pattern adds a dramatic touch that reviewers say is both warm and comfortable. You’ll be reaching for this sweater all season long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Polished Linen Coordinated Set Linen is known for being breathable and cool (a.k.a. ideal for summer) but its strong fibers actually make it perfect for any time of year, like this ultra-comfortable linen-blend matching set that’s a must-have for transitional weather. Slip on some tights, boots, and a long coat, and you’ll be ready for any chillier weather that comes your way. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Adorable Knit Sweater Set You’re going to want to live in this relaxed sweater and short set. Not only is the knit fabric soft, stretchy, and warm, but the bell sleeves and floral pattern are so adorable, adding a cheerful look. One reviewer raved, “I absolutely love this matching set![…] Not only does it fit me perfectly, but it’s perfect for any day of the week. I wore it grocery shopping, to movies. This is my new favorite outing and lounge outfit.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Cropped Hoodie For Working Out Show off your cute workout outfits while adding just the right amount of flexibility and warmth with this trendy crop hoodie. It has a loose fit that sits just above the chest, covering your arms, with an adjustable drawstring hoodie for even more coverage and warmth. There’s also a mesh option within the listing if you’re looking for more of a lewk. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 These Cozy UGG Socks When the weather cools down, it’s time to break out the fuzzy socks and treat your feet to a little added warmth and coziness. These UGG socks, with the softest chenille-like texture, are toasty-warm and have a loose elastic upper band that keeps them in place without being overly tight. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Blanket Hoodie For The Whole Family This blanket hoodie takes comfort to the next level by combining the loose fit of hoodie sweatshirts and the plush feel of sherpa throw blankets. It’s lightweight, yet promises to keep you warm. Plus, it comes in sizes to fit the whole family, making it perfect for gifting. Opt for one with a zipper for a supremely easy on/off. Available sizes: Kids — Adult Oversize-Long

16 This Sweatshirt With A ‘90s Vibe L.A. babes are going to love repping their city with this oversized sweatshirt (but you can where it no matter where you live). It gives off ‘90s vibes with its ribbed crew neck detail and extra-long fit that hits right around mid-hip. The cotton-blend fabric is designed to be soft, breathable, and moisture-absorbing for maximum comfort. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

17 This Extra-Fluffy Robe That’s A Fan-Favorite This premium, plush robe — with over 5,000 five-star reviews — is just the thing you need for keeping warm and cozy during the chillier months. It’s made from a fluffy teddy sherpa fabric that’s soft to the touch, lightweight, and durable so you can count on its coziness for many seasons to come. Plus, the pockets make it easy to keep your phone close at hand. Available sizes: Small-Medium — 2X-3X

18 This Oversized Mock Turtleneck This mock turtleneck features an oversized tunic silhouette, so you can wear it with your favorite bottoms or even as a dress with warm tights. The cozy knit fabric drapes beautifully, and one reviewer raved, “Perfect length for leggings and boots. Color is great for fall, can’t wait to wear it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 This Warm, Durable Set Of Winter Socks These winter socks are soft, stretchy, and breathable thanks to the durable wool, cotton, and polyester blend they’re constructed with. Plus, features like seamless heels and slouchy, ribbed cuffs make them even more comfortable so they can be worn from day to night, and even to sleep. With five pairs in a pack, you’re set for almost an entire week. Available sizes: One-Size

20 This Waffle Henley Top That’s A Wardrobe Must-Have This waffle-knit long-sleeve top is great for layering or wearing as a lightweight yet warm solo piece when it’s just a little chilly out. It features a button-up henley neck and rounded front hem that looks especially good with jeans when left partially untucked. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 This Knit Sweater With Slouchy Sleeves This knit sweater checks all the boxes. It’s soft and breathable, has a chic striped pattern that never goes out of style, and an oversized fit that extends to the slouchy, “batwing” sleeves — in other words, it’s the perfect sweater to reach for for effortless style and comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 This Cardigan With Spa-Like Comfort This soft, lightweight cardigan fits like a drapey spa robe — complete with bell sleeves and pockets — so you can bet several reviewers have raved about how comfortable it is. With an open front and a subtle waffle knit, it’s such an easy topper to throw on for a little extra warmth. One reviewer reported, “This item is very cute and comfortable. It’s something that I can wear throughout the seasons. I’ve gotten lots of compliments on it” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These Velvety Fleece-Lined Tights Keep warm with these thick, fleece-lined tights that are soft, breathable, and durable. They feature a high elastic waist for added support, and within the listing you can find both opaque and translucent options, so you can pick the right one to match any outfit. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

24 This Chunky Knit Sweater That Looks Luxe When I think about my ideal cold-weather basics, this chunky knit V-neck sweater is exactly what comes to mind. It’s the perfect blend of cozy meets chic with its soft knit fabric, cropped hem, and stylish lapel collar. And it promises to look good on everyone thanks to the slouchy fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 These Jeans With Fleece Lining When it gets really cold, it’s time to break out the fleece. And these skinny jeans let you rock that stylish denim look while staying warm, since they’re lined with super-soft fleece designed to keep you warm and comfortable. They’ve got some stretch too, so they’re basically jeggings and sweatpants all rolled into one streamlined (and chic) package. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

26 These Trendy Sweatpants With A High Waist These trendy sweatpants are my go-to for cold weather when comfort and style are my priorities. They have a chill baggy fit with a stretchy, high waistband and cinched cuff. And because they’re made of a cotton-polyester blend, they’re breathable and as soft as can be. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 These Best-Selling Athletic Pants These athletic pants are a best-seller, with more than 20,000 reviews to date. So what’s all the hype about? It could be the fashionable tapered leg design, the soft four-way stretch material, or the overall comfort that makes them perfect for working out, lounging, and even dressing up. According to one reviewer, they’re “absolutely delicious.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This Soft & Stylish Corduroy Shacket Corduroy is one of those fabrics that never goes out of style. The woven vertical ridges create a soft and warm feel that’s a great choice for cooler weather, making this corduroy shacket an essential buy. You’re going to love the oversized cozy fit and practical pockets for your phone, keys, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Colorful Scarf In A Cashmere Blend Scarfs are the ultimate cold-weather accessory. This colorful, oversized checkered scarf is warm, fashionable, and easy to throw over any outfit. It’s made of an acrylic-cashmere blend that’s ultra-soft and smooth (no scratchy feel here), not to mention lightweight and pill-resistant. Available sizes: One Size

30 This Scoop-Neck Crop Top That Makes A Great Base Layer This long-sleeve crop top has a serious scoop. It’s cut to fit just above the navel and features a deep, wide neckline. The ribbed knit fabric is warm and adds just the right amount of texture to make this basic stand out. Pair it with trousers, jeans, sweatpants, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Elbow-Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Not down with all the fuss of a turtleneck? This mock turtleneck tee has you covered — it features an effortless collar that lays flat so you can throw it on and go. The elbow-length sleeves and lightweight cotton blend fabric make it especially great for layering under vests and coats. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

32 This Reversible Vest For Two Looks In One This reversible zip-up vest is like getting two for the price of one — literally. One side features a classic quilted pattern and the other a fuzzy sherpa fabric. One reviewer raved, “I loved everything about the vest. It fit perfect, I can wear on a mild cold winter day, with a warm sweater. I would purchase again, it looks good with yoga pants or jeans.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Long-Sleeve Athletic Top With Thumb Holes There’s nothing more annoying than working out in a top that makes you sweat and rides up with every move. That won’t happen with this yoga top. This one has thumbholes and a seamless design throughout the bodice to keep it in place while providing support and a comfy, stretchy feel. And the 100% nylon construction means it’s also soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

34 This Running Jacket That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Reviewers are loving this athletic jacket, landing it a near-perfect rating. One reviewer noted that it’s the “next best thing” to a very similar (and way more expensive) designer version that shares a similar form-fitting design and details like thumbholes, a ventilated back, and moisture-wicking stretch fabric construction. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 The Classic Camel V-Neck Every Closet Needs Amazon Essentials came through again with another classic basic that over 13,000 reviewers have given five stars. This long-sleeve V-neck sweater comes in a luxe-looking camel color that adds polish to any outfit. It’s made with over 50% cotton giving it a beautiful, soft feel that makes it a cozy choice for all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

36 This Crop Top Sweater With Lantern Sleeves This cotton-blend pullover sweater is too cute to pass up. It has all the trendy details that make it a must-have this season, like a rib knit texture, lantern sleeves, and a wide-cropped hem. There’s even a tie-bottom option if that’s more your thing. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Chic Boatneck Top There’s something about a boatneck cut that looks so expensive, and this long-sleeve top has got it — plus stripes and a slim fit that takes it to another level of chic. And since it’s made with a stretchy cotton blend, you can count on it being breathable while still giving it a touch of movement. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 A Sleek Turtleneck Offered In Tons Of Colors Not too thick and not too thin is exactly what makes this long-sleeve turtleneck top the ideal layering staple. It’s made from a cozy polyester blend that is soft and stretchy and feels like a second skin. It looks great dressed up or down, and it’s offered in more than a dozen colors. At this affordable price, you might want to nab a few. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 These Straight-Leg Jeans With A Cult Following Gloria Vanderbilt is best known for creating the designer jeans movement, so you don’t have to second guess how amazing these jeans are (just check out the 80,000+ reviews and high ratings). The cotton blend is soft and holds its shape, and the high-rise cut with a tapered leg is great for wearing with all the boots this season. Available sizes: 4 — 26 (offered in petite sizes)

40 A Pair Of Flare Leggings With A Criss-Cross Waist These are the kind of leggings that make it feel like you’re not actually wearing leggings. That’s because they’re made with a buttery blend with tons of spandex for a second-skin feel. The trendy flare leg and wide V-seam waistband pack a stylish punch. Several reviewers say they appreciate the extra support in the abdomen area and the soft feel of the fabric. Choose from three inseams for the perfect length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 This Best-Selling Tunic Dress With A Tiered Hem This pullover tunic dress has achieved No. 1 Best-Seller-status thanks to its comfortable, flowy fit. The tiered layers and lantern sleeves give it a whimsical look, and because it’s made from 100% dacron, it’s soft and durable, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Loose-Fitting Turtleneck Sweater This turtleneck sweater has an extra cozy feel thanks to the oversized silhouette and soft viscose blend material with a ribbed texture. The billowy neck, side slits, and tapered arms add a designer touch that makes it look way more expensive than it really is. One reviewer raved, “This buttery-soft sweater is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. It’s very versatile-can be worn with leggings or skinny jeans or tucked in the front with a looser fit pant.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43 This Half-Zip Hoodie With A Kangaroo Pocket Can’t decide between a pullover or a zip-up hoodie? You don’t have to with this cozy half-zip sweatshirt. The zipper starts right above the large center kangaroo pocket and can be zipped up to cover your entire neck, blending right into the roomy hood. And the cotton-blend fleece material is truly as soft as it looks. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 These Faux Fur Slippers Treat your feet to these cozy slippers with an ultra-soft faux fur lining that not only feels amazing but will definitely keep your feet warm all season. And because you’ll probably be wearing them as often as possible, you’ll be happy to hear the durable rubber sole can even take trips outside. The suede outer layer also promises to withstand years of wear. Available sizes: 6-6.5 — 11.5-12

45 These Fuzzy Cork Slides Anything fuzzy makes my feet sing, and if they’re stylish too, well they’re definitely getting added to my cart — like these cork slide slippers with an ultra-plush faux fur lining. Plus, they’re soft and stable thanks to the generous arch support. The double-buckle design looks chic and offers real-time adjustments for a perfect fit. Available sizes: 6 — 11

46 These Lug-Sole Boots With Some Lift The chunky rubber soles on these lugged Chelsea boots make them a great choice for hitting all those never-ending errands in comfort and style. They slip on easily thanks to the stretchy elastic sides and come right up above the ankles. With a 2-inch heel, you also get some easy lift. And if you’re looking for a rainy-day option, check out the vegan leather version that’s totally waterproof. Available sizes: 6 — 11

47 This Fuzzy 3-Piece Lounge Set You know those fuzzy socks that your feet can’t seem to live without? Now imagine that same cozy feel in an entire outfit, like this three-piece fuzzy fleece set. It comes complete with drawstring shorts, a V-neck crop tank, and a hooded cardigan to wrap yourself up in. Seriously, what’s not to love? Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

48 These Ultra-Cozy Pajama Bottoms If you just fell in love with that fuzzy 3-piece fleece set above, you might want to grab some pants to match. These fleece pajama bottoms are just like the shorts, only longer, and they even have a drawstring so you can adjust them to your ideal comfort level. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49 This Lounge Set For Wearing To Bed & Beyond This cozy lounge set makes for the perfect PJs, but you can definitely feel great about wearing it out and about, too. The soft fabric features a knitted texture that adds dimension while the V-neck and pockets give it a tailored look. Choose from 15 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

