Movies can bring history to life for students. As students learn about everything from ancient Egypt to World War II, use movie clips and feature films to show students what life was like in the past, as well as what historical figures looked and sounded like. Here are 50 historical movies to share with your students. We’ve grouped them by grade level based on rating and content, but it’s always best to preview movies first to make sure they’re appropriate for your audience. Feel free to pull from the entire list based on your students’ maturity and curriculum.

Elementary

Elementary schoolers are curious about what life was like “back then,” but they’re not ready for some of the more graphic depictions of historical events. Use historical movies to interest kids in a specific time period or event, and start conversations about what life was like in ancient Egypt or during the Holocaust or Civil Rights Movement.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Teaching topic: Ancient Egypt

This story shows young children what ancient Egypt could have been like (in animated form) through the story of the Book of Exodus when Moses feuds with the Pharaoh to free the Israelites.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Teaching topics: Modern history, 20th century

This musical is set in the shtetl/village of Anatevka in Russia and depicts how the world changed at the beginning of the 20th century.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Teaching topics: World War II, the Holocaust

The son of a Nazi commander and a Jewish boy in a concentration camp become friends and eventually rely on each other. This movie is a way to introduce students to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

The Sound of Music (1965)

Teaching topic: World War II

This classic film shows what resistance looked like during the takeover of Austria. It’s also a love story, but you can focus on the sacrifices and risks that resisters took. Of course, the movie’s score is iconic.

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Teaching topic: Civil rights

The story of Ruby Bridges touches on many topics and issues that are important to kids—fairness, school, bravery. As kids learn about civil rights, it’s helpful to get a sense of what it was like for Ruby to be the first Black child to integrate a New Orleans school.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Teaching topics: Modern history, American history

This nail-biting drama tells the story of a mission to the moon that experiences equipment failure. When the capsule starts losing oxygen, the crew has to work together to return to earth.

Hidden Figures (2017)

Teaching topics: Women’s history, civil rights

Hidden Figures is the story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, three Black women who helped launch the first American into orbit and bring him back in 1962. This story is a good one to pair with articles and texts about these spectacular women, and give students a chance to talk about why it took so long for their story to be told.

The Miracle Worker

Teaching topics: Modern history, disability history

This is the story of Helen Keller, a deaf-blind girl, and her teacher Annie Sullivan. The movie shows Helen Keller’s personality and determination.

Middle School

Middle school students are ready for more mature events in history including relationship dynamics and war. And middle schoolers love the drama that can play out in history, so take advantage of that by showing them movies that will have them on the edge of their seats. (All these movies are rated PG-13 or younger.)

Ben Hur (1959)

Teaching topic: Ancient history

There’s Ben Hur, the story about a Jewish prince betrayed by a friend who becomes a chariot racer. And there’s the Ben Hur with the chariot racing scene that is one of the most famous scenes in Hollywood. Use one of these historical movies alongside other modern portrayals of ancient history to talk about themes in ancient history (epic battles, the conflict between upper and lower classes).

Cleopatra (1963)

Teaching topic: Ancient history

In this depiction, Cleopatra struggles to save Egypt from Roman invasion. And, of course, there’s the love triangle between Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, and Marc Antony. The depiction of Cleopatra is based on fictional characters, so it’s a good chance to talk about where fact and fiction can diverge when re-creating history.

Troy (2004)

Teaching topic: Ancient history

Paris, a Trojan prince, abducts Helen, queen of Sparta, starting a war led by Achilles and Hector that wreaks havoc on the ancient world. Heroes, love, and the fall-out—could there be a more apt middle school story?

Becket (1964)

Teaching topic: European history

This is the story of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, and King Henry II during a change in power. Henry II surprises England by naming his valet Thomas Becket as chancellor. Becket is great for teaching about the monarchy as well as the 16th century.

The Alamo (2004)

Teaching topic: American history

This movie brings the battle of the Alamo—when 200 Texans defended their small town from an army for 13 days during the 1836 Texas Revolution—to life. This is one of the historical movies that shows why “Remember the Alamo” is still a well-known phrase today.

Harriet (2019)

Teaching topics: American history, slavery

This is the most recent depiction of Harriet Tubman, the most famous Underground Railroad conductor. It shows Tubman as a brave, smart, determined hero, and highlights the true dangers that she faced.

Amazing Grace (2007)

Teaching topics: European history, slavery

This is the love story of parliament member William Wilberforce and Barbara Spooner, who fall in love during the move to abolish the slave trade in England. It’s one way to come at the slave trade and abolition topics.

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Teaching topics: Western expansion, American history

Wyatt Earp was a legendary lawman in the American West. This story depicts his life in the 1800s, from his crazy teen years to his days as a sheriff in Tombstone and the OK Corral. It’s an introduction to the reality and myths of the Wild West.

A Night to Remember (1958)

Teaching topics: Modern history, the Titanic

Sometimes a movie can spark an interest that kids can explore further. This movie, depicting the last hours of the April 1914 Titanic voyage, is a good introduction to the history of the Titanic, which students can pursue further through books and other historical movies.

Unbroken (2014)

Teaching topics: World War II, American history

This is a biopic of Louis Zamperini, an athlete in the 1936 Olympics, survivor of a airplane crash at sea, and prisoner of war in a Japanese camp. It’s an amazing story that spans the first part of the 20th century.

The Diary of Anne Frank (2010)

Teaching topics: The Holocaust, World War II

This historical movie telling of Anne Frank’s story, captured in her 1942 diary, is always compelling. Frank wrote about hiding from the Nazis and daily life during the start of the war.

Hidden in Silence (1996)

Teaching topics: The Holocaust, World War II

Another Holocaust story of bravery and determination, Hidden in Silence tells the story of Polish sisters who hid 13 Jews in their attic for two and a half years. The topic is intense, so expect some emotional parts.

The Monuments Men (2014)

Teaching topic: World War II

In this movie, a group of American soldiers heads into Germany to recover European art stolen by the Nazis. (It’s not 100% accurate as a historical retelling, but it’s a good conversation starter about the various ways that people served during World War II.)

The Imitation Game (2014)

Teaching topic: World War II

Alan Turing was a mathematician who gathered Britain’s top code breakers and chess champions to try to glean top secret intelligence from the Nazis’ “unbreakable” code. This is another one of the World War II historical movies that’s not what students would expect and will make them think more deeply about all the ways the war was fought.

Red Tails (2012)

Teaching topics: World War II, African American history

This tells a story (not 100% factual) about the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black pilots who fought during World War II. It’s a mix of African American, aviation, and World War II history.

Gandhi (1983)

Teaching topic: World history

An introduction to nonviolent protests and this iconic figure, the movie shows how Mohandas Gandhi led India out of British rule in 1947.

The Jackie Robinson Story (1950)

Teaching topic: American history

Jackie Robinson stars as himself in this story about how he became the first African American in Major League Baseball. It’s a good film to pair with discussion about how African Americans (and other groups) have had to break down racial barriers. (There are some racial slurs, so prepare students ahead of time for that.)

A League of Their Own (1992)

Teaching topics: World War II, women’s history

This classic baseball movie is about the game on the surface, but it’s about the home front during World War II on a deeper level. It’s also about women’s history and the difference that women made during the war.

Selma (2015)

Teaching topic: Civil rights

For three months in 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a campaign to secure equal voting rights. This movie shows what a challenge that was and how King led through it.

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Teaching topic: Modern history

The story of Nelson Mandela, who fought to rebuild South Africa after Apartheid and spent 27 years in prison before becoming president, gives students a glimpse into the life of a famous leader.

High School

By high school, students are well versed in watching movies with more advanced themes. Historical movies give them a sense of what an experience felt like and the complicated dynamics at play. Use historical movies to build background knowledge about historical topics that are more nuanced and complicated than students may have encountered in middle school. (Many of these films are rated R, so be sure to preview them beforehand and follow any needed procedures around informing parents.)

300 (2007)

Teaching topic: Ancient history

300 shows the battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian wars in 480 B.C.E. in Greece. It’s an underdog story, with 300 Spartans holding back 300,000 Persian troops. (The movie is a comic book adaptation, but it provides a good depiction of this period in time.)

Gladiator (2000)

Teaching topic: Ancient history

Gladiator is the story of a Roman general who becomes a gladiator and rises to overthrow the mad emperor Commodus. The movie’s CGI re-creates ancient Rome in a way that could be well paired with lessons on Roman life and impact.

Apocalypto (2006)

Teaching topic: Ancient history

During the decline of the Mayan civilization in Mesoamerica, a peaceful hunter is captured by an invading group. The hunter’s village is pillaged and he is chosen for human sacrifice, which he has to escape. The cast is made up of Native American and Indigenous Mexican actors, and attention was paid to make sure details like the setting and language spoken were accurate.

The Patriot (2000)

Teaching topics: American history, Revolutionary War

While not a true story, The Patriot shows what Revolutionary War fighting was like. The plot centers around a father who joins the Revolutionary arm to avenge his son’s murder by a British officer.

Hamilton

Teaching topic: Revolutionary War

Yes, it’s a musical, but it’s also a great way to engage students after they’ve studied Alexander Hamilton and the Revolutionary War. They’ll see King George, Hamilton, Burr, and everyone else come to life, and they’ll understand the storyline and jokes.

Amistad (1997)

Teaching topic: World history, slavery

A group of enslaved Africans takes over their captor’s ship and tries to return to their homeland. Amistad is an important historical movie for the perspective it takes.

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Teaching topics: American history, French and Indian War

Set during the French and Indian War in 1757, this is the story of a Native American tribe that’s dying out. Hawkeye is adopted into the Mohicans. Cora is the daughter of a British colonel. Cue the forbidden romance in the middle of the conflict between the British and French and Native American allies.

12 Years a Slave

Teaching topic: Slavery

This movie, which tells the story of a free man who was sold into slavery, is based on a true story. Solomon Northrup was born free but then kidnapped and sold. His memoir was published in 1853. This is one of the great historical movies to use as a starting point for talking about the brutality of slavery.

Glory (1990)

Teaching topics: Civil War, African American history

Robert Gould Shaw is the commander of the first all-African-American regiment in the Civil War. The troop faces challenges to be respected from the start, but Shaw fights for his troop to be on the front lines.

Gettysburg (1993)

Teaching topic: Civil War

Gettysburg was filmed on the actual battlefield, and this epic production re-creates the pivotal Civil War battle.

Lincoln (2012)

Teaching topic: Civil War

This epic biopic tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s last four months in office before he was assassinated in April 1865. This would be a good introduction to Lincoln or a wrap-up to a Civil War unit.

Iron Jawed Angels (2004)

Teaching topics: Women’s history, voting history

This is the story of Alice Paul, who picketed the White House for the right to vote in the early 20th century. It will show students how hard-won and important the right to vote was for women.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1979)

Teaching topic: World War I

The novel (written in 1929) is fictional, but the story is based on the author’s personal experiences serving in Wold War I.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Teaching topics: World War II, European history

During World War II, King George VI must make a wartime radio broadcast, but he has to work through his stuttering first. The King’s Speech is also a good way to show the British monarchy, behind the scenes, in a way students may not be familiar with.

Fat Man and Little Boy

Teaching topic: World War II

A story about the Manhattan Project, the secret project to build an atomic bomb. Fat Man and Little Boy focuses on the relationship between General Leslie Grovers and the scientist on the project, Robert Oppenheimer.

The Longest Day (1962)

Teaching topic: World War II

This is a full account of D-Day, all done in black and white with classic film techniques.

Judgement at Nuremberg (1961)

Teaching topics: European history, World War II

This shares a fictionalized version of the Nuremberg trials, when Nazis were put on trial for war crimes. It’s fiction but can start conversations about what happened after World War II, and how we should handle war crimes today.

Mississippi Burning

Teaching topic: Civil rights

In 1960s Mississippi, two FBI agents come to investigate the murder of civil rights activists. It’s loosely based on the 1964 murder investigation of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner in Mississippi.

The Right Stuff

Teaching topic: Modern American/Cold War

The story of the Space Race and the first astronauts who were attempting to catch up with the Russians by going to the moon.

All the President’s Men (1976)

Teaching topic: Modern American history

All the President’s Men shows the story of the reporters (Woodward and Bernstein) who uncovered the Watergate scandal that eventually lead to President Nixon’s resignation. In addition to the Watergate scandal, this is one of the great historical movies to inspire conversation about journalism and its role in shaping history.

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Teaching topics: Modern history, Rwandan genocide

Set during the Rwandan genocide in 1994, this story tells of the genocide of the Tutsi population by the Hutus. It happened over 100 days, during which Hutus killed more than 75% of the Tutsi population—around 800,000 people. During the genocide, Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager, saved 1,200 people in his hotel.

