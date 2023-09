Whether you use this belt hanger for your belts, bras, tank tops, purses, scarves, or ties, it’s a smart way to save space in your closet. An eight-hook design can hold up to 24 items, decluttering wherever you currently stash them.

One shopper raved, “I use this for belts, ties, and even for a little bag I keep my tie clips in. It’s easy to swivel around and grab what you want. It makes it easier to get dressed quickly, having them all together on a single hanging rack.”