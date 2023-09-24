You may have heard the advice that when outfitting your home, you should only invest in items that either spark joy or that serve a purpose. So don’t be surprised if when scrolling through this list of the 50 most amazing things for your home, you find yourself wanting to put that advice to immediate use — especially when you realize that each product is under $30 and available to grab from Amazon (which means you’ll be using said items within days).

Whether it’s an innovative outlet shelf so you have a designated spot for your phone while it charges, or a faux rock that secretly hides a spare set of keys in your yard, these are legitimately genius items that you’ll appreciate day in and day out as you move through your daily routine.

01 These Space-Saving Hanger Organizers Whether you have a tiny closet or just want to free up some extra room, these space-saving hanger organizers are just the thing for the job. Each organizer has 5 hanger slots and can be hung either horizontally or vertically, saving you a ton of real estate in your wardrobe. They come in black, white, and multi-colored packs in sizes ranging from an 8-pack to to a 20-pack. Available sizes: 1

02 This Practical Sink Rack You’ll Appreciate Every Day Roll-up dish drying racks are a super-practical addition to any kitchen. And the compact corner design of this stainless steel drying rack makes it especially useful for small spaces or small jobs. Use it to hold your soaps and sponges, rest a hot pot, or even to dry fruits sand veggies. Don’t worry, the nonslip edges keep it securely in place. One shopper raved, “This little gadget is well-made and keeps the sink area tidy. I put my sponge/scrubber on it, and it dries quickly. Overall, a nice kitchen addition.” Available sizes: 1

03 This Magnetic Key Holder That Sticks To Any Wall Searching for your keys every time you leave the house is a huge pain. Skip the frustration by hanging them up on this adorable cloud-shaped key holder. It’s easy to mount on your wall with the strong adhesive backing, and its strong magnets promise to hold your keys in place until the next time you’re heading out the door. Available sizes: 1

04 These Heavy-Duty Adhesive Towel Hooks If you’re not a power tool kind of person or are just looking for renter-friendly wall hooks, these heavy-duty towel hooks are totally the way to go. Not only does the matte finish look sleek, but perhaps more importantly, they stick to the wall firmly, holding up to 16 pounds. Now that’s a lot of holding power. Available sizes: 1

05 This Easy Solution For Sagging Couch Cushions Don’t rush out to buy a new couch just because it’s not as firm as you like. Instead, try this durable couch cushion support that takes the sag out of sofas and has fans raving about how it made their couch feel like “brand new.” It’s made from strong wood boards that are wrapped in Oxford cloth to prevent damage to your furniture. The accordion design makes installation a breeze. Available sizes: 4

06 These Elegant Magnetic Curtain Tie-Backs No more drilling your walls just to keep your curtains open. These curtain tie-back clips wrap around drapes, keeping them in place with smooth, anti-rust magnets. And they feature a decorative European weave design that comes in an array of colors to match almost any curtains. Available sizes: 1

07 This Energy-Saving Window Film That Also Provides Privacy If you love letting the sun into your home but not the UV rays, or the neighbor’s gaze for that matter, this window privacy film prevents both. It’s made from an easy-to-install static cling material that effectively blocks out up to 98% of UV rays and reduces glare. And it has a mirror-like outer effect during the day for added privacy. Available sizes: 19

08 These Waterproof Shelf Liners For The Easiest Fridge Clean These waterproof refrigerator shelf liners are the best for keeping your fridge tidy. They lay flat on shelves and can be cut to size. When there’s a spill or it’s just time for a routine clean, slide them out, give them a quick hand wash, and your fridge will look fresh and new again. Available sizes: 1

09 This Chic Marble Mortar & Pestle Set If you’re craving tableside guacamole like the kind you get at your favorite Mexican restaurant, this mortar and pestle set will have you whipping up a batch at home in no time. It’s made from a beautiful and smooth marble that’s made to last and easy to clean with a quick wipe down. It’s also great for grinding up spices. Available sizes: 2

10 This 4-Cup Nonstick Pan For Your Favorite Breakfast Creations The four-cup design of this pan makes perfectly round pancakes, sausages, and eggs. And since it’s made from a nonstick granite material that’s free of both PFOS and PFOA, it’s a healthy way to cook — that’s easy to clean to boot. It’s also safe for all types of cooktops, including gas, electric, and induction. Available sizes: 1

11 This Durable Fully Rotating Organizer Don’t waste your money on those cheap plastic lazy Susan’s when you can get this brushed stainless steel version that’s really made to last. Reviewers say it’s super sturdy, easy to clean, glides smoothly, and attractive-looking out on the counter top. Whether you use it for spices, condiments, or vitamins, you’ll appreciate how tidy it keeps your go-to items. Available sizes: 1

12 These Hotel-Quality Pillow Cases Luxury hotels always seem to have the best linens that make for an amazing night’s sleep. So it’s no surprise that the Hotel Collection line provides the same quality in these extra-soft microfiber pillowcases. They’re made from a silky lightweight material that’s wrinkle-free, as well as pilling- and stain-proof. Available sizes: 2

13 This Wi-Fi Home Security Cam You don’t have to pay a security company to come wire up your whole house when you choose this home security camera that connects to your Wi-Fi and installs in just 3 minutes. And it has advanced tech features including motion detection, 2-way audio, 2K HD resolution, and local recording for added safety and convenience. Available sizes: 2

14 This Memory Foam Bolster Pillow For Neck, Back, & Leg Pain Reviewers are literally raving over this conveniently sized bolster pillow that has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings. It’s firm enough to provide the right amount of support for the back, legs, and feet, while still having a cushiony feel that makes it an all-around comfortable choice for neck pain. And the size makes it perfect for travel, or just toting to yoga class. Available sizes: 3

15 A Geometric Wall Planter That Makes Any Room Look Chic If you’re dreaming of an indoor garden, this wall planter is a great way to bring more nature into your room without taking up any floor space. The geometric design with plated accents has a modern, chic feel. You can choose from several finishes and sizes for a wall arrangement that works with your decor. As one fan raved, “Beautiful, artistic, geometric, versatile, and useful!” Available sizes: 2

16 This Smart Switch That Works With Alexa This smart button pusher is an easy and affordable way to incorporate convenient tech into your home. And it does exactly what it sounds like: flips switches and pushes buttons for you, powering your most frequently used electronics on or off even when you’re away. Control it using the free app or a variety of smart home devices, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It adheres with sturdy 3M adhesive, no tools required. Available sizes: 1

17 This Space-Saving Toilet Paper Holder Running out of toilet paper mid-bathroom break is always awkward. But that’s a thing of the past with this toilet paper holder that hangs right from the toilet tank. It can accommodate up to 3 jumbo-size rolls, and since it’s rust-resistant, you can bet on it being a convenient addition to your bathroom that will actually last. Choose from six finishes, including a brass version. Available sizes: 1

18 This Convenient Shelf For Electrical Outlets The jury is still out on why some electronics come with such short cords — looking at you cell phone chargers. But until that changes, this handy outlet shelf has you covered. It installs quickly by sliding around an existing outlet plate and holds everything from cell phones to smart speakers. It has a 10 pound weight capacity, so you can even set toothbrushes and mouthwash on top in a bathroom setting. Available sizes: 1

19 This Adjustable Lid Organizer For Reining In Kitchen Clutter Finding the right food storage lid can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack, if you’re like most people and have them haphazardly stuffed into a drawer or cabinet. That’s what makes this lid organizer so amazing; it comes with adjustable compartments designed to keep them upright and accessible, so you can always find what you need, when you need it. Available sizes: 5

20 This Laundry Room Must-Have Doing laundry is enough of a task without having to clean up those dripping detergent jugs too. By attaching these simple laundry detergent cup holders to those jugs, you’ll stop the mess thanks to their rubberized drip trays that keep cups in place and provide the convenience of hands-free pouring. Available sizes: 2

21 A Collapsible Laundry Basket That Saves Space This laundry basket is a must for saving space since its rubberized sides collapse to less than 3 inches in height. When extended, several reviewers note that it holds large loads of laundry. It would also be great for storing toys or seasonal home items. Available sizes: 1

22 These Low-Maintenance Planter Pots That Water Themselves Plants can be finicky — water them a drop too much or too little and they wither away on you. That’s what makes these low-maintenance planter pots perfect for people without a green thumb. Simply fill the clear reservoirs under the pots with water and let the simple cotton rope design do just the right amount of watering for you. You get a total of five pots in an order, ranging in size from 6-inch to 3.2-inch diameter. Available sizes: 2

23 These Stick-On Shower Shelves That Hold Up To 40 Pounds This set of shower caddies sticks on using a strong adhesive tape, allowing a hold up to 40 pounds. And given that they’re oversized, they can easily store four to six large shampoo bottles on each shelf. They’re constructed from stainless steel but have a protective coating that prevents them from rusting. One fan raved, “Love not having the showerhead stream splash all over bath products as with my old hang over the showerheadshower caddy. I put mine on the back wall opposite the showerhead. Seams like I’ve got more room! Good sticking power.” Available sizes: 1

24 A Best-Selling Under-Cabinet Paper Towel Holder Designed for under cabinets, this stainless steel paper towel holder looks so sleek that you might want to place it in a more visible location. Either way, the smooth bar design with a capped end ensures paper towel rolls glide smoothly, without falling off. It’s easy to install with the included adhesive tape, but it features two holes in case you prefer to screw it to the wall. With nearly 20,000 positive ratings to date, this is a best-selling kitchen item for a reason. Available sizes: 1

25 This Electric Lint Remover To Make Upholstery Look Like New Some fabrics are prone to pilling, causing an unsightly worn look. While you could take a razor to your threads, this battery-operated electric lint remover is a much safer and less messy choice. It has sharp blades, powerful suction, and a smooth honeycomb cover with three height adjustment settings. Use it to restore everything from upholstery and bedding to your favorite sweaters and jackets. Available sizes: 1

26 A Battery-Powered Light Strip For Under Cabinets Or Shelves This LED light strip is useful anywhere a little extra light is needed — whether that’s under a cabinet, in a dark closet, or just lining a bookcase for a moody feel. It comes in a 3-foot strip and is powered by three AA batteries for quick installation that requires zero electricity. Choose from warm or white light. Available sizes: 1

27 This Genius Blinds Duster To Tackle The Job You’ve Been Putting Off Cleaning blinds has never been easier than with this innovative duster that features a flexible fanned design. The three blades are covered in a reusable microfiber cover that grabs onto dust, while the bottom end includes a convenient little brush for cleaning window grooves. As one fan noted, “It is so easy to clean the blinds now. this item is very sturdy and cleans well. the cloth that goes on the handle is very sturdy and comes with 4 of them and the can be washed and dried.” Available sizes: 2 kits available

28 This Mini Vacuum Cleaner For Compact Spaces This mini vacuum cleaner is great for keyboards and kids (think: all those snacks and/or eraser shavings they’re constantly leaving behind). It has a surprisingly powerful suction and runs quietly so you can use it even in work settings. And since it runs on batteries (though not included), there’s never any tangled cords to deal with. Available sizes: 1

29 This Multi-Surface Pet Stain Remover With An Included UV Light This citrus-powered stain remover is gentle on surfaces (and safe for the family) but tough on pet stains and smells — eliminating them while leaving behind a pleasant fruity fragrance. But because some pet messes like urine can be hard to spot, this cleaner comes with a handy UV flashlight. Available sizes: 1

30 This Grout Paint Pen For A New-Floor Look If you’re dealing with old or dingy-looking grout, this grout paint pen will have it looking like new in no time. Simply draw over your grout and let it dry (hooray for the quick-drying feature). And since it’s made with a water-based solution, it’s a nontoxic and eco-friendly choice. Available sizes: 2 (narrow tip, wide tip)

31 A Bug-Blasting Electric Fly Swatter Bugs are a part of life, but when they’re buzzing in the house, it’s time to pull out all the stops — like this electric fly swatter that instantly eliminates all kinds of bugs in a single swat. It charges with any USB charger and features a bright built-in LED light that makes it great for nighttime use. One shopper assured, “Take it from someone in southern Mississippi, this things works like a charm. LOVE IT!!” Available sizes: 3

32 This Fake Rock For Hiding Keys If you’ve ever been locked out of your house, you probably know that having a hidden set of spare keys is a must. But hiding them where unauthorized persons won’t find them is important, making this fake, waterproof hide-a-key rock an ingenious invention. Just slip your key into the hidden tray and hide the “rock” in your garden or somewhere in the yard. Have more than one key to hide? There’s a convenient two-pack available as well. Available sizes: 1

33 This Durable Doormat That Amazon Shoppers Love Entrances to the home are high-traffic areas where dust, dirt, and grime gather. So setting up a heavy-duty doormat like this one with weatherproof and anti-slip features is key to keeping those messes from entering any further. More than 15,000 shoppers have awarded this indoor/outdoor rug a perfect rating, noting its ability to catch dirt while staying firmly in place. When it needs some freshening, simply spray it down with a hose or toss it in the washing machine. Available sizes: 2

34 These Magnetic Vent Covers For More Efficient Heating & Cooling Closing indoor air conditioning vents is an excellent way to direct air into specific rooms and can even cut down energy bills. These magnetic vent covers are a great way to do this since they’re easy to place over the vents and provide a complete seal with no air gaps. One shopper reported, “Fit perfectly on my floor vents, magnet is strongenough to keep vent cover in place with fan at max speed on the central HVAC unit.” Available sizes: 14

35 A Glass Herb Storage Container For Not Wasting Greens This glass storage container helps keep herbs and vegetables fresh and prevents waste by providing them with a moist and breathable environment. Just place them in the BPA-free cup, add a little water, and slide them into the glass container with vented lid and watch them thrive. The brand says it can help keep herbs fresh for up to three weeks. Available sizes: 1

36 This Digital Food Thermometer For Perfectly Cooked Meat Whether you’re cooking a roast, making up a batch of candy, or grilling some chicken, this digital food thermometer will make checking temperatures a breeze. Not only is it accurate and quick (3 seconds), but it’s also got a large, ultra-clear display for easy reading. And it’s waterproof, too. Available sizes: 1

37 These Extra-Long Oven Mitts When it comes to the oven, it’s better to be safe than sorry and protect as much exposed skin as possible. These extra-long oven mitts measure almost 15 inches long and are made with heat-resistant materials including thick, textured silicone and a quilted fabric that can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re machine washable too, making them easy to clean after a big holiday meal. Available sizes: 2

38 These Glass Dispensers For Olive Oil & Vinegar Made with amber-colored glass to prevent UV spoilage, this dispenser set is not only an elegant way to store olive oil and vinegar, but also a practical one. The included spouts offer versatility — there are two flip tops and two screw tops —and there’s even a stainless steel funnel for smooth transferring. Available sizes: 1

39 These Rug Grippers For Curling Corners Keep rug corners from curling with these V-shaped rug grippers. They’re designed especially for securing corners with a clever rubber layer that protects floors from damage while keeping rugs firmly in place. And since they’re weatherproof, they make for a great choice for outdoor rugs as well. Available sizes: 1

40 These Large Bamboo Dividers For Neat & Tidy Drawers The sky is the limit with these adjustable bamboo drawer dividers that expand to fit almost any household drawer. Use them for organizing large kitchen utensils, craft supplies, or clothing. They can be placed vertically or horizontally and even stacked to keep larger items separated. Available sizes: 1

41 A Multi-Purpose Wedge Pillow Wedge pillows are great for sleeping, lounging, and working. This wedge pillow is made from high-quality memory foam that’s both supportive and comfortable. And because pillows do get dirty over time, the washable cover is a big plus. Available sizes: 4

42 This Luxury Hotel-Inspired Bed Skirt Bed skirts were first invented to prevent drafts and dust, and even though that’s still a practical use, they’re often chosen because of the chic look they add to a room. This pleated bed skirt by Italian Luxury is made with a fade-resistant microfiber material that lays flat and drapes beautifully right out of the package. Available sizes: 5

43 This Expandable Drawer Organizer For Custom Storage Made of 100% bamboo, this drawer organizer is an eco-friendly option that can be configured to fit your needs with seven to nine slots. It has a beautiful smooth finish and is waterproof — a must-feature in the kitchen or bathroom. And comes in two sizes for even more flexibility. Available sizes: 2

44 An Extra-Large Bathtub Mat With Secure Suction Power This extra-large tub mat helps prevent accidents with its anti-slip textured pebble design and strong suction cups (all 200 of them). The drain holes help water flow out quickly while also avoiding mold and mildew buildup. When it needs a clean, a quick spin in the washing machine is all it needs. Available sizes: 1

45 This Bamboo Bathtub Caddy For True Self-Care Who wouldn’t want to extend their soak when this bamboo bathtub caddy is in the picture? The flip-up center feature can hold a book or tablet, and there are even a designated spaces for a wine glass and a smartphone. The sides slide out to adjust the width to fit your bathtub. It’s perfect for a night of relaxing — and fans report that it makes a fantastic gift. Available sizes: 1

46 This Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner Skip the chemicals and go straight for this powerful pumice stone toilet cleaner that’s 100% odorless and nontoxic. It effortlessly removes mildew, rust, and other tough-to-clean stains using just water and a little elbow grease, and it doesn’t scratch surfaces either. When done cleaning, place it in the convenient storage kit to dry. Available sizes: 1

47 These Flexible Cord Winders To Keep Clunky Cords Out Of The Way These cord organizers stick to practically anything, providing a practical place to neatly wrap cords, keeping the ends securely in place in the flexible slanted slots. One reviewer, who’s putting their set to good use, reported, “I have one on my air fryer, my toaster, coffee maker, and box fan and it’s nice for keeping the long cords out of the way […].” Available sizes: 1

48 This High-End Surge Protector This power surge strip is designed to protect devices against voltage overloads — up to 2,480 Joules. The strip features an angular design with nine outlets for even the bulkiest plugs and adapters. The flat plug is great for installing it in tight spaces, and the braided cord measures 8 feet so you have more versatility on where you use it. Available sizes: 7

49 This Heavy-Duty Grill Cover For Protecting Your Investment Those big fancy grills aren’t cheap, making this heavy-duty BBQ cover a must for keeping your investment clean and protected from the elements. This one protects from rain, snow, UV rays, and even stays put in strong winds with its secure straps. It comes in a variety of sizes too, so there’s one to fit just about any grill. Available sizes: 8

