Wearing gloves, coats and scarves could impact your driving, and therefore put you at risk of receiving a fine.

While it may be tempting to wrap up warm while getting behind the wheel on a cold winter’s morning, it could be costly.

Rule 97 of the Highway Code states that drivers must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Motoring experts have warned that gloves could hamper motorists due to a loss of grip on the steering wheel or gear stick.

Scarves, meanwhile, could impact visibility, as could hats and puffy coats, the experts warn.

Michael Bourne, group marketing director at National Tyres and Autocare, said: “Driving in outfits that impact your driving ability could cause an accident.

“Any piece of clothing that impairs your vision or prevents you from using the car’s controls could lead to a £5,000 fine and potentially three points on your licence.”

The Road Traffic Act warns that anything that obstructs the vision of a driver could be considered a hazard.

If someone is caught with an object that obstructs vision, they could be hit with a £100 fine which could rise to £1,000 and three penalty points on their licence if the incident is taken to court.